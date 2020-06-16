People are putting themselves on the cover of Vogue to promote diversity.

Written by Hena Sharma, CNN

People around the world have re-created Vogue covers to promote diversity in fashion.

Posted under the hashtag #VogueChallenge, mockups aren't just the latest fad on social media – they imagine what a more representative fashion industry could be like.

The challenge was started by Oslo-based student Salma Noor earlier this month after she tweeted an alternate cover with a photo of herself titled "Being black is not a crime."

Noor released the image just as protests against racism and Black Lives Matter began to gain momentum in the United States and beyond. The challenge has since gone viral, with the hashtag popping up more than 100,000 times on Instagram.

"I am a young black Muslim woman who wanted to create something new while talking about something that is very important," Noor said in an interview with Vogue last week.

By posting 20 of the covers online as part of a feature on the challenge, Vogue senior fashion news writer Janelle Okwodu acknowledged that "few women, people of color, and non-binary people have been granted such opportunities "He added that" the photographers behind most magazine covers are white and male. "

Meanwhile, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful selected 10 of his favorite home covers. "As I scroll through all the entrances, I have been amazed at the beauty in all shapes and sizes, represented in all colors and creeds," he wrote, revealing his choices. "It has shown me that there is a lot of talent and creativity in the world if you are willing to look for it."

Vogue has often been criticized for its low representation of people of color, and American Vogue only introduced its first black cover star, Beverly Johnson, in 1974 (more than 80 years after the magazine's launch). And it's been less than two years since Tyler Mitchell became the first African-American photographer to shoot one of the magazine covers, when he captured Beyoncé for the September 2018 issue.

"I noticed the challenge on my timeline and decided to read more about it," said television personality and Nairobi-based media executive Kalekye Mumo, who participated with her own versions..

"I was pleasantly surprised to see that it was a challenge to raise and amplify black faces and voices in the fashion world," he said in an email. "Being a fashion enthusiast, I took one of my photos from a previous personal shoot I did to support local talent and made a cover."

Nairobi-based media personality Kalekye Mumo participated in the #VogueChallenge. Credit: Photograph by Samsonia / Kalekye Mumo

Mumo said that social media users in Kenya have been creating new derivations of #VogueChallenge, creating their own covers for black property publications like Essence, and turning the challenge into a celebration of black culture and spaces.

"I made this challenge not only to use my voice, but also to my face to show beautiful and talented black people around the world, let alone Africa and Kenya … who could gracefully honor the magazine," he said. "I hope that the fashion industry will start to adopt black faces of all shapes and sizes, especially as I am a fabulous plus size woman."