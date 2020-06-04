People are saving more than ever. This is where to put your emergency cash

The accumulation of cash is largely due to the pandemic, which has done People are cautious about their health and finances and have kept many out of their routine spending habits, said Ken Tumin, a banking expert at DepositAccounts.com, a bank account comparison site.

Here's what to consider when looking for a place to store your emergency savings.

Traditional savings accounts

Interest rates on savings accounts had been falling since last summer. And then they fell further in March after the Federal Reserve cut the federal funds rate in an emergency move when the coronavirus outbreak occurred.

That is not a great return. But for many savers in this ultra-low-rate environment, the benefit of traditional savings accounts is convenience.

While traditional and online savings accounts are FDIC insured, branch accessibility at traditional banks makes it easier to do things like deposit cash, something that is more difficult to do with online savings accounts .

But big banks tend to charge higher monthly fees.

And those fees can add up, said Steven Chau, a certified financial planner at Know Your Worth Financial of Tempe, Arizona.

"The difference in interest rates in this environment is not going to exceed the cost of some fees," said Chau.

Online savings accounts

"They are FDIC insured and can maintain your existing checking account," he said.

"Rates are above 1% now, but rates on online savings accounts are falling," said Tumin. "I wouldn't be surprised if they fell to 1%."

At 1%, if you deposit $ 10,000, that's the difference between earning $ 100 a year if the rate was unchanged at an online bank versus $ 1 at the end of the year from a traditional savings account that offers 0.01%.

"This is not a great return, but it is better than nothing for funds that need to be kept liquid for whatever need may arise," said Ryan Watermiller, a certified financial planner at Ankeny Financial Planning in Iowa.

Just be sure to read the fine print – some online accounts charge a fee if you haven't made a deposit or withdrawal within a certain number of months or if the balance falls below a specific amount. And there are some accounts that work like a certificate of deposit by charging a fine for closing the account before a specified period of time.

Alternatives to savings accounts.

CDs: Another safe place to keep your money is a certificate of deposit or CD. It is similar to a savings account in that it is insured by the federal government, but you agree to leave your money there for a period of time, such as six months, one year, five years, or even more. Generally, you earn more interest the longer your money is deposited.

But, as with savings accounts, the interest is not much.

the average The 6-month CD has an interest rate of 0.17% and a 5-year CD has 0.52%, according to the FDIC.

"Because CD rates have dropped so much, this is not a good time to lock yourself up right now," said Tumin. "There are now several online banks that lower their 5-year CD rates so low that they are lower than their savings account rates."

But, he said, if you already have a CD ladder, where mature CDs are transferred to new CDs, stick with it.

However, before automatically going to your current bank, compare prices, he said.

"Even online banks have been cutting CD rates at all-time lows, but not at all, "he said." Your bank may be one that is lowering rates and you may be able to get a better rate elsewhere. Look around. You don't want to set a very low rate if you can find something better. "

Money market accounts: Money market accounts, which generally fetch higher rates than savings accounts, may allow for the issuance of checks or debit cards and may require a higher minimum deposit.

Money market accounts earn a average 0.09%, according to the FDIC.

But there may be some fees involved. Some money market accounts may have monthly fees, inactive account fees, or other fees for not meeting the bank's specifications.

High-yield checking accounts: High-performance checking accounts, sometimes called reward checking accounts, are generally offered by community banks or credit unions and offer rewards for meeting specific account requirements.

Rates can be similar or better than online savings accounts by about 1.5% or more, depending Deposit accounts But you are generally required to make a specific number of debit card payments or spend a certain amount of money from the account each month to get the highest rate.

Most don't have fees, but you must meet the requirements to get the high interest rate.

"Reward checking accounts can at least provide a way to earn some interest right now in an environment where rates are low and will remain low for some time," said Tumin.