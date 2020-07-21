People are using honest obituaries to blame governors for coronavirus deaths and invite them to the funerals of their loved ones.

In it, he blamed "the lack of care by politicians who underestimate health workers for lack of leadership, the refusal to recognize the seriousness of this crisis and the lack of will to give clear and decisive direction to minimize coronavirus risks "from the loss of your mother.

In an open letter accompanying the obituary published in the Austin American-Statesman, Tulip specifically addressed Texas Governor Greg Abbott, writing: "His inaction and active denial of the devastation Covid-19 is causing has made it clear that people you die, and your remaining families are just numbers for you. "

He also invited Abbott to his funeral "to witness first-hand the tragedy of my brother and I mourning for our amazing mother who gave her life to save others."

This "honest obituary" is not the first of its kind.

An Arizona woman invited Governor Doug Ducey to her father's funeral earlier this month, blaming her for "terrible leadership" and not needing masks. Kristin Urquiza, a Phoenix native and San Francisco resident, coined the hashtag #HonestObit after her father's obituary was widely shared on social media.

In fact, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate in the United States, family members who have lost loved ones are calling leaders in an unusual way: publishing complaint-tinged memorials in their local newspapers.

Both obituaries mentioned Marked by Covid, a grassroots movement dedicated to calling leaders to avoid more unnecessary greedy deaths. The organization "is funding & # 39; honest obituaries & # 39; for others who believe that poor leadership is the cause of death of loved ones," the group said in a statement to CNN.

Its website allows anyone to apply for funds through a form, asking them: "Obituaries are basically announcements of the dead. You pay for them and you have the last word. Why not tell the truth?"

Next month, on August 13, Marked By Covid will hit the streets for a national day of action. Volunteers "will support actions at current and flourishing hot spots of covid-19; local constituents will create vigils and offerings outside the offices of their elected officials to honor the lives lost to the coronavirus, raise awareness of the severity of the pandemic and challenging your leaders only reopens when it's safe. "

Abbott has not publicly responded to the letter and did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

But his stance on masks has certainly changed.

Initially resistant to a closure and a mask mandate, Abbott said Monday that "we encourage everyone, simply, for a few months, to wear a face mask every time it goes out in public. That way you can make sure you do your part to curb the spread of COVID-19 and you do your part to save lives. "

While there is no state mandate requiring masks in Arizona, Governor Ducey announced on June 17 that he would allow mayors to create their own restriction.

Scottsdale was the first to make it mandatory beginning June 19, and other major municipalities, including Phoenix, Tucson, and Flagstaff, issued theirs later.

In a statement emailed to CNN last week, Patrick Ptak, a spokesman for Governor Ducey, said: "Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Mark Anthony Urquiza. We know that nothing can completely alleviate the pain associated with its loss, and every loss of this virus is tragic. "

He did not say whether the governor would attend the funeral.