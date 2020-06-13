People bid online for million dollar cars, without seeing them in person

At an online auction last month, a 2003 Ferrari Enzo sold for $ 2.6 million. It was the highest price ever paid for a car at an online-only auction, according to RM Sotheby's. At that same auction, another Ferrari, a 1985 288 GTO, sold for $ 2.3 million. And, in another recent online event by RM Sotheby's, A 2020 limited edition track-only Porsche with stripes from the Martini racing team sold for $ 1.3 million.

"I have seen marked growth in the number of people who will actually buy a car, spend tens of thousands, or perhaps even a hundred thousand dollars or more, in some cases, for a car they have not seen," said Donald Osborne, a Collector car appraiser and CEO of the Audrain Automobile Museum in Newport, Rhode Island.

Online car auctions are nothing new, of course. EBay Motors has been a place to bid for cars since 2000. BringaTrailer.com, which started as a blog posting stories about cars for sale on eBay and elsewhere, It started its own auction listing service in 2014. Now, the BringaTrailer site is frequently cited by those in the industry for its growing influence in the world of collector cars.

And BringaTrailer.com recently added a "Premium Listings" service, specifically for high value deals. Last year, a 1956 Mercedes SL Gullwing sold for $ 1.2 million on the platform, which generally shows sales close to six figures.

"A year ago, or a year and a half ago, people would have said, 'Oh, those cars don't belong online at all," said BringaTrailer founder Randy Nonnenberg. "Or those certainly don't belong at BringaTrailer."

The virtual way to & # 39; be there & # 39;

But for established auction houses like RM Sotheby's, Gooding & Co., and Barrett-Jackson, who are only increasing their online auctions, the virtual experience is very different from their usual live events.

Barrett-Jackson is famous for the carnival feel of its live auctions, events that draw large crowds of viewers and are often broadcast live on cable television. RM Sotheby & # 39; s and Gooding & Co., on the other hand, hold auctions that feel almost like cocktails where cars serve as the centerpiece of the conversation. Before the auction starts, Attendees buy high-quality snacks and beverages and nibble on cars that are often worth hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars.

Online, all that fanfare and personal interaction is removed. And when bidders can't see and touch the car themselves, information becomes the crucial element.

BringaTrailer has set the standard in the industry with sellers posting dozens of photos of their cars so potential buyers can get a close-up look at every paint bubble and worn leather pieces.

"Traditional auction houses cannot put six photos of a car and sell it online because if someone goes to BringaTrailer there are 123 photos plus two videos," said Osborne.

With online auctions, traditional auction companies are providing much more photography and documentation than usual, he said. Still, there is so much about a car that no amount of photography will reveal. Evaluating a car involves touching, listening, driving, and even smelling, not just looking.

"I have sold and bought many cars online myself for decades," Osborne said. "And in each of those cases, I either looked at the car, sent someone to look at it, or I had an extensive conversation with the car salesman. And people have become more used to not doing that. I think, ultimately instance, it's kind of crazy. "

That is one reason Gooding said his company will take possession of the cars it is auctioning and store them in a warehouse in Los Angeles so people who want to can inspect them. RM Auctions and Barrett-Jackson also said they take physical possession of many of the cars they auction, allowing their experts to conduct in-person evaluations. If not, their experts travel to see the cars.

So far, the results of these high-end online auctions have been generally good, according to Hagerty, a company that tracks collector car auctions. In RM Sotheby & # 39; s and Barrett-Jackson's first auctions, a larger number of cars were not sold than usual because the bids did not meet the "reserve price," an undisclosed sum below which the owner will not sell .

But after RM Sotheby's most recent online auction, the company boasted that 91% of the cars offered were sold.

Barrett-Jackson is typically known for offering their cars without a reservation, but this time it had one in most cars to give sellers "a level of comfort," said CEO Craig Jackson.

Prices have been good for cars that have been sold at recent online auctions, according to Hagerty. At RM Sotheby & # 39; s Driving into Summer sale In which two Ferraris topped $ 2 million, the cars appeared to sell, overall, for a little more than would be expected based on their condition, according to Hagerty. RM Sotheby's also said he is seeing as many bidders sign up for his online auctions as they do for his similar live events.

Gooding will hold its first online auction in early August.

Here to stay

Each of the auction houses said they had planned to start online auctions, but acknowledged that the blocks accelerated the movement.

"We were writing a whole new website, but it wasn't ready," Jackson said. from Barrett-Jackson. "The timing was not right for what happened, but a pandemic is never planned ahead of time."

These companies have long offered remote bidding options, including online bidding, on their live auctions. People could bid over the phone or online, and the auctioneer would accept the offers of the representatives on the site, along with the offers of the people in the room. As usual, the auction would end when the bid ended and the auctioneer hit the hammer.

An online-only auction works very differently. While bids in a live auction usually last a few minutes, bids in an online auction may continue for days There is a set date and time to close bids, but online auctions generally have what is called an "anti-sniper feature." "Shoot" is the practice of bidding in the last few seconds before an auction ends, leaving others with no time to bid higher. In these auctions, if someone does that, the auction clock automatically restarts, allowing others a couple more minutes to bid. The clock is reset every time there is a new offer.

"It's a slower-paced drama, but it gives each bidder a chance to continue bidding on something until they've simply decided 'no more'," said Ian Kelleher, chief marketing officer for RM Sotheby & # 39. ; s.

Online sales will now become a permanent part of what these companies do, they all said. Still, there are certain types of cars, particularly older cars with stratospheric values, that buyers will only want to buy at a live event, said David Gooding, president of Gooding & Co.

"I think the online platform is great for cars of up to a certain level of value," he said. "I would say up to $ 3 million."

Digital auctions like these will never offer the excitement of the live event, Osborne said. He compared it to watching a digital broadcast from the Metropolitan Opera.

"It still doesn't replace the experience of being in the room with the artists," he said.