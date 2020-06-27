People call to abolish museums. Can whitewashed American history be rewritten?

Written by Brian Boucher, CNN

After years of resisting calls for its removal, the American Museum of Natural History of New York (AMNH) has asked the city to evict from its front steps an equestrian monument to Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States , which represents him charging forward, and rising above two figures, mostly naked, one black and the other indigenous.

In a statement dated June 2020 sent to museum staff, posted on the museum's website, Ellen Futter, president of the institution's board, said: "As we strive to advance the passionate pursuit of racial justice for Our institution, our city and our country, we believe that removing the statue will be a symbol of progress and of our commitment to build and maintain an inclusive and equitable museum community and a broader society. " (After the announcement, President Donald Trump tweeted, "Ridiculous, don't do it!")

Could this award be a harbinger of other changes ahead for American museums? How can institutions whose leadership is often overwhelmingly white rethink their staff, collections, and exhibits, let alone move toward more equitable governance? Or, some ask, should museums continue to exist in something akin to their current form?

The controversial statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt outside the Natural History Museum, with a black man and an indigenous man at his side Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images North America / Getty Images

The Natural History Museum statement places the removal of the monument in the context of the "widening movement for racial justice that emerged after the murder of George Floyd," a black man who was killed by four police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, one of whom knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. After a video of Floyd's murder went viral, tens of thousands took to the streets in protest in the US and around the world, including amid a pandemic, to hold themselves accountable for police brutality and ask the disbursement, or even the abolition of local police forces, among other demands.

The presence of an indigenous figure at the Roosevelt memorial and the museum itself has very personal meaning for Wendy Red Star, artist and member of the Crow tribe. She created a project, "The 1880 Crow Peace Delegation," about a group of Crow chiefs who traveled to Washington, DC, that year to try to negotiate a peace treaty. Upon researching the project, he discovered that the remains of one of those chiefs, Pretty Eagle, had been stolen from a burial site and then sold to AMNH. The tribe was able to repatriate the remains in the 1990s.

"It wasn't until I did this project that I found out about that," Red Star said in a phone interview. "The Roosevelt monument was the first thing I thought of. For me, it is a very direct connection to the way my people have been presented in the museum, along with dinosaur bones as part of the natural world. It has always been such a surreal experience to see objects from my community on display and observe people looking at them as if they were people from the past. "

Just as the government, the police and all forms of authority are being questioned in this moment of turmoil, museums around the world have come under intense scrutiny, and the situation on the ground is changing very rapidly. Earlier this month, dozens of current and former employees of multiple cultural institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum, the Guggenheim Museum, and the Museum of Modern Art, as well as institutions across the country, published an open letter accusing institutions of treatment unfair to employees of color. and saying that "its covert and open white supremacy that has benefited the institution, through the unrecognized dedication and hard work of Black / Brown employees, in the expectation that we remain complacent with the status quo, has finished".

Feminist Apsáalooke # 4, 2016, by Wendy Red Star Credit: Courtesy of Wendy Red Star.

Within days, employees of the Guggenheim and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art openly accused the leadership of the institutions of racism. In an emailed statement to CNN, Richard Armstrong, director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, said the institution was prepared to address these concerns:

"As a society, we face sustained injustices that have never been resolved, and today we feel the pain and anger of previous moments of turmoil. The Guggenheim addresses the shared need for great reform, and equality for a long time, and we want to reaffirm that we are dedicated to doing our part

"In this period of self-reflection and reckoning, we will engage in dialogue with our staff and review all processes and procedures to achieve positive change," he continued. "We are accelerating our continued … efforts to produce an action plan for demonstrable progress."

The Metropolitan Museum declined to comment. The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Museum of Modern Art did not respond to requests for comment.

Museums have also come under fire for issuing bland statements that didn't mention Floyd or the Black Lives Matter movement. The Getty Museum in Los Angeles posted an unexpected call for "fairness and equity" on Instagram, and then apologized; The director of the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art privately apologized to black artist Glenn Ligon for using his work from the museum's funds on social media without his permission, according to the New York Times.

Decolonize this place protesting in front of the American Museum of Natural History Credit: Andrés Rodríguez / Decolonize this place

The AMNH statement does not mention groups that for several years have organized protests calling for the removal of the Roosevelt monument. In a phone interview, Decolonize This Place (DTP) organizer Amin Husain noted that the removal of the monument was just one of three demands that Decolonize had placed at the museum, including internally renaming Columbus Day as Memorial Day. Indigenous Peoples and rethink museum exhibits. .

"Many of the museum's galleries contain indigenous remains and objects," he said. "Those things should be returned to the people they were taken from, and the displays should be completely reviewed in consultation and with the active participation of relevant stakeholders."

While many US museums have made progress toward what the field calls "diversity, equity, and inclusion," fellow DTP organizer Marz Saffore called for much more change. "It is critical that we pass the past identity policy," he said. "It is not enough to hire an indigenous curator. It is not enough to have a black person on your board. Museums as we know them have to be abolished. I do not want my voice to be added to museums that are often trophies for Imperialism."

Institutions like AMNH will continue to be places of debate, some of which may echo heated arguments among historians and activists about how to handle monuments to objectionable historical figures. This includes Confederate Army leaders in the U.S. Civil Warw, who were erected by Confederate sympathizers often decades after the war, for the conscious purpose of white supremacy.

Some ask if these monuments could, instead of being destroyed or removed, be altered, for example by adding contextualized information. In an interview with National Public Radio on Tuesday about the Roosevelt memorial, historian Manisha Sinha suggested that this tribute to Roosevelt's efforts towards nature conservation could still continue, if the subjugated black and indigenous figures were simply eliminated. (DTP noted in an email statement that the land Roosevelt "kept" was stolen from indigenous peoples, so they would hardly find that acceptable solution.)

By contrast, Abraham Lincoln scholar Harold Holzer, former public affairs czar of the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art and author of books including "Lincoln and the Power of the Press: The War for Public Opinion" (2014) He wrote an editorial this month for the New York Daily News saying that while he had previously asked if Confederate monuments could be altered, he had concluded that they should be removed. "He was not only wrong," he wrote; "I was callous."

Michael Diaz-Griffith, executive director of the Sir John Soane Museum Foundation, has written a brochure on how to be an anti-racist conservationist Credit: Michael Diaz Griffith

Michael Diaz-Griffith, executive director of the New York-based Sir John Soane & # 39; s Museum Foundation, which supports the Soane Museum in London, is the author of "The Anti-Racist Conservationist Guide to Confederate Monuments: Its Past and a future without them. " a pamphlet that succinctly explains how such monuments are based on white supremacy, and describes why they should be removed from the public realm. "In the case of the Confederates, there is no public legacy to separate them from their misdeeds," Díaz-Griffith said by phone. "The Confederacy was an immoral undertaking."

Díaz-Griffith imagines a future, sooner or later, free from tributes to such controversial figures.

"I think all the named buildings, all the named places, will end up being re-evaluated," he said. "Whose should they be named? Do we continue to focus on those who were recognized in their own time, or do we shift our attention to those who fought for justice but were not publicly honored when they were alive? Fallible, it may be a good idea to erect early monuments, such as justice, rather than individuals. "

Relying on the generosity of wealthy individuals and families, U.S. museums are far from a future in which controversial donors, who, for example, hold anti-science views, have galleries or other named features for them. AMNH itself was under scrutiny for taking money from Rebekah Mercer, a major donor to the Republican Party, whose leader Donald Trump has repeatedly denied the existence of climate change during his time in office. Mercer left the board when his term ended in 2019. Meanwhile, in 2014, the Metropolitan Museum of Art named the renovated plaza on Fifth Avenue to donor David H. Koch, also a Republican donor, who is noted for the efforts of funding to undermine the science of climate change. .

But activists who had called for the removal of the Roosevelt monument have more fundamental questions in mind than who funds such cultural organizations. Representing the NYC Stands group with Standing Rock, Sandy Grande, using the town's Lenape name for Manhattan, said in a telephone interview: "We must emphasize that the city (Mannahatta) would not exist without the land and work of black people and natives". "This is Lenape land and the Mohawk and Seneca peoples built much of the city. In addition to the work of the blacks, their settlement in Seneca Village was destroyed."

"Then," he said, "the removal of the monument has been slow to come, not only for the museum but for the city itself, and we will continue to push for change."

Makeba Clay, the first diversity director for the Phillips Collection Credit: Rhiannon Newman / Courtesy of Makeba Clay

"This is a historic moment: a pause and a moment of reflection for individuals and institutions," Makeba Clay, director of diversity for the Phillips Collection in Washington, DC, said by email. "Systematic and unrelenting injustices against members of the black community have existed for hundreds of years and continue to exist around us, including in our museums. We know we have work to do and that means being actively anti-racist, not passively non-racist."

Clay was the first person designated for his role, who took over in 2018 and his message is that it is not enough to "amplify" voices and messages, art institutions must take action. "We are looking at our staff and our board, both overwhelmingly white, and actively examining our hiring and recruiting processes to promote greater diversity," he said. "We recently held a town hall, which discovered big differences between the black and white staff."

Clay also said that art does not exist outside of the fight. Although it can be used for "constructive discourse, build empathy and create community", art can also "confront current problems and issues that are not neutral".

Adding: "What appears to be radical action is exactly what museums must pursue to demonstrate that they have a valuable role in this national discourse."

Cover image: Autumn, from the Four Seasons series, 2006, by Wendy Red Star.