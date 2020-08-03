People have no right to riot

Protesters in Gotham and other cities across the nation are so used to having their way that they have gone bad. Their illegal occupation of our streets and parks has become so routine that the Protestant class throws tantrums when faced with consequences, although that rarely happens.

Nikki Stone's arrest last week, wanted for alleged serial vandalism from police cameras, was a good example. The 18-year-old homeless woman was marching in a "peaceful", but not permitted, march down Second Avenue when plainclothes New York officers arrested her and put her in an unmarked van.

Stone had been filmed multiple times painting on New York police security cameras around City Hall Park during the occupation last month. His alleged actions suggest blatant anarchy and enmity against the public good.

However, Stone became a celebrated cause, with supporters claiming that she had been "disappeared", as by a right-wing regime in Latin America around 1982. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: "There is no excuse for snatching women. of the street". and throwing them in unmarked trucks. "Cable presenter Chris Hayes called it" kidnapping. "

The Progressive City Council Caucus stated that "this arrest was a tactic designed to intimidate protesters and discourage civil disobedience." Lawmakers accused Mayor Bill de Blasio of failing to hold "New York Police responsible for the brutality unleashed against those who exercise" fundamental rights.

Back in the real world, plainclothes officers with unmarked cars arrest wanted suspects like Stone every day, because it's the most effective way to approach them without warning and let them escape. It is only "kidnapping" if one believes that law enforcement agencies, which operate under court orders, do not have the authority to bring criminals to court.

Furthermore, progressive council members radically confuse "civil disobedience" and "First Amendment rights."

The First Amendment protects the right to "peacefully assemble," but that doesn't mean you can block traffic anytime you want. Ask Chris Hayes if he can sit in his MSNBC office or studio for a week on behalf of his favorite cause.

Civil disobedience means intentionally violating the law to draw attention to the (alleged) injustice of the law. But de Blasio has been so lenient with protests against police officers, allowing wild marches to take place every day, throughout the city, that protesters have come to believe they have a right to violate the law. When confronted, they display the outrage of a spoiled child who is denied a toy at nap time.

Similarly, VOCAL-NY, a government-funded nonprofit, is taking its first steps because the city no longer plans to pay for the construction of its new headquarters. VOCAL-NY was the main driving force behind the "Defund the Police" camp, marches and protests that dominated the center in the run-up to the city's budget deal. The group's main organizer, Jawanza James Williams, proudly stated: “We will occupy. We won't leave here until the mayor hears us! ”

VOCAL-NY receives about $ 500,000 from the city each year, primarily for drug abuse prevention and other health programs. Taxpayers did not allocate money to the group so that it could establish an illegal camp, organize marches across the Brooklyn Bridge, harass and attack law enforcement officers, destroy public property, or demand the abolition of the police. Members of the group went to the homes of local politicians, and even to the home of President Corey Johnson's boyfriend, yelling at them.

When Johnson eliminated several million dollars in capital expenditures for VOCAL-NY to build a new headquarters, the group shouted that it was being spiteful and violating its constitutional rights: "There can be no place in New York City politics for this kind of attack on our First Amendment rights. "Yes, he cries more.

VOCAL-NY, like many other apparent "charities", is used to taking millions of dollars in taxpayer funds for explicitly political activities. They've gotten used to it, because no one in charge says no.

Johnson insists that the money was withdrawn as a tax measure and had nothing to do with how VOCAL-NY portrayed him as a police-loving bootlicker during the budget process, embarrassing him before a possible run for mayor, or who threw paint on her boyfriend's door. But VOCAL-NY, and protesters who want to dictate the time and manner of their arrests and the clothing of their arrest officers, must relearn a key childhood lesson: Actions have consequences.

Seth Barron is associate editor of City Journal.

Twitter: @SethBarronNYC