People of color will not have to wear masks in an Oregon county





Lincoln County, Oregon requires most residents to wear face covers in public places, indoors or outdoors. The overwhelmingly white county will not require non-white residents to use them if they fear bullying, the county said this month.

It is one of the first counties in the USA. USA That exempts people of color from wearing masks to avoid racial profiling.

People with disabilities or medical conditions whose breathing would be obstructed by a mask and children under the age of 12 are also exempt, although children ages 2 to 12 are encouraged to cover their faces.

Lincoln County, home to nearly 50,000 residents, is nearly 90% white and less than 1% black, according to census data. But it is also home to the Siletz Reserve and a growing population of Latino residents.