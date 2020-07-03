People, officers were trapped in vehicles by swarms of protesters, but officials silence how to handle

Protesters who have taken to the streets across the country to demand a national trial of racial injustice since George Floyd's death have used the tactic of blocking traffic, and in some cases captured on video, have swarmed cars, jumped into the bells and even attacked. conductors

Depending on their point of view, some have compared incidents to Charlottesville-style vehicular manslaughter attempts. Others who watch videos circulating on social media view protesters as agitators who risk the safety of ordinary citizens.

A recent 911 call from a scared Virginia woman who called for help when protesters hit the hood of her vehicle and blocked her way, all while her little daughter cried in the back seat, has left many wondering what to do if police officers Police do not intervene on their part.

Officials have not given a clear recommendation on how to deal with this type of situation.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan posed the question to the public about what they would do in a similar situation, after officers were seen driving through a crowd of protesters Sunday when crowds climbed onto the hood of the SUV, obstructing their seen and entered. The rear windshield.

"If you are sitting in that police car and suddenly you are blocked, what is your response to this crowd that hits the car and gets in the car and tries to reach you?" Duggan asked, according to the Detroit Free Press.

As recently as Tuesday night, a 60-year-old man, who police say was not involved in any protests or counter-protests, was shot while trying to drive through his hometown of Provo, Utah.

But cell phone video that only captured part of the incident showed the driver speeding through a crowd of protesters, with many people falling to the ground. The man was behind the wheel of his white SUV on University Avenue and attempted to turn onto Center Street when protesters began "crowding around the vehicle."

"A male protester ran to the SUV on the passenger side, pointed a pistol at the driver, and fired a round through the window," according to a summary of the incident that Provo Deputy Police Chief John Geyerman provided to KSL.

The driver was hit by a bullet and then "hit the accelerator trying to get out of the situation," according to police. The gunman then ran after the SUV and fired a second round that went through the passenger's rear window. Then "hide the firearm and continue protesting."

The same protester "later approached another vehicle at 500 North and University Avenue, hitting and breaking the window with the gun" before being arrested.

The gunman has been identified as Jesse Taggart, 33, of Salt Lake City, and has been booked into the Utah County Jail on various charges, including attempted aggravated murder, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, riot and threat of use of a weapon in a fight or fight, criminal mischief, and shooting a weapon near a highway.

A second protester, Samantha Darling, 27, of Ogden, was arrested on an investigation of obstruction of justice and riots in connection with the incident.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig defended his officers' actions on Monday, saying the rear windshield of the police car was shattered and officers believed "they could be shot or shot at."

"When it comes to training, if you run into an ambush situation, the proper course is to get out for your safety and that's exactly what these officers chose to do," Craig said, adding that the ongoing investigation revealed that some protesters planned to "antagonize the police".

Camera images from the dash of two police vehicles showed protesters circling the SUV, jumping onto the hood and covering the windshield with signs before the driver accelerates forward.

But the video of the cell phone incident posted on Facebook from the protesters' perspective begins with a crowd surrounding the vehicle as they shout, "There is no justice, there is no peace!"

When a protester leans against the hood of the SUV, which has its sirens blasting, other protesters enter. The police cruiser moves a few inches before its driver accelerates rapidly, and some of those on the hood fall to the ground.

The SUV then accelerates and brakes multiple times to clear the remaining protesters. A man is seen clinging to the cruise ship as he runs down the street, repeatedly yelling, "Oh my gosh!" You can hear it coming from the protesters.

In Fredericksburg, Virginia, a small, historic town of approximately 25,000 people located on the Rappahannock River, south of Washington, DC, a woman named Tara Durant dialed 911 last month to report that protesters began harassing her as she their little daughter as they drove. through the city running errands.

That 911 call has already been released.

"They're in my car, okay. They're in my car right now," Durant tells the 911 dispatcher.

“Therefore, we suggest that you drive slowly through the area. Don't hit anyone with your vehicle, "the dispatcher responds. To that, the woman says," I can't. I can't get out of here, okay?

The dispatcher then says to the caller, “Please be patient. I'll tell the officers, okay? "

"Really?" the woman who dialed 911 asks.

The dispatcher responds, "We can't do anything, ma'am. The city told us this is a sanctioned event."

Get out of my car! You know, this is going to get dangerous. I have a child here ”, shouts the woman.

But the dispatcher only responds calmly: "Yes, ma'am. We suggest that you call the city hall to inform them of your frustrations."

Then Durant is heard screaming, “Get out of the way! Move out of the way! This is getting scary! They are in my car! They are in my car! And I have a girl in the car crying. Are you kidding me?!"

Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw apologized to protesters after police attempted to disperse the crowd and wrote, “I am personally sorry. I apologize to those who went through this terrible experience. "

The Fredericksburg Police Department released a video statement to address the 911 call after it was made public, explaining that since the incident, the force has also had several conversations with Durant and made changes to its communications center.

“Now, anyone who has heard this call can hear how scared I was. Scared for herself, scared for her daughter. And as a mother, I can only imagine the thoughts that were going through her head, "Sarah Kirkpatrick, public information officer for the Fredericksburg Police Department, said in a video posted June 25.

"Now, since this unfortunate situation, we have had several conversations with the caller. We also had an officer open a criminal investigation the next day to identify the person who jumped into his vehicle. We are treating this investigation like any other criminal investigation. in an attempt to identify this person, "he continued.

"We have also made adjustments to our communications center. If a person dials 911 because of a concern about protesters on the roads, they will be notified that an officer is one block away, not only to divert traffic but also for their security ".

“If you express concern for your safety, you can be sure that an officer will respond to help you. Whether you are in the downtown district or anywhere in the city of Fredericksburg, we are here to serve you, "Kirkpatrick concluded.

A trucker seen through a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis in late May was released from the Hennepin County jail just two days later without charge against him pending further investigation.

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said the driver, identified as Bogdan Vechirko, 35, of Otsego, was accelerating and "panicked, and kept moving forward." He added that Vechirko did not break any barriers put in place to protect protesters and that he was not targeting anyone, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.