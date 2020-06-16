People under the age of 20 are half as likely to catch Covid-19, study finds

Looking at epidemic data from China, Japan, Italy, Singapore, Canada, and South Korea, the researchers said children may be less susceptible to contracting Covid-19 from contact with an infected person and may experience less serious illness.
There are still many unknowns when it comes to Covid-19, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). USA They have said that while some children have been sick with the virus, adults account for the majority of cases known to date.
Now, as blockages begin to ease around the world, governments and experts are trying to explore how and when children can return to the classroom.
The study authors said more research is needed on transmission caused by asymptomatic infections, but interventions to slow transmission that are targeted at children could have a relatively small impact, especially if transmission from asymptomatic infections is low.
Countries with a lower average population age may have fewer cases of Covid-19 per capita, according to the study.
"If the number of infections or cases is highly dependent on the role of children, countries with different age distributions could exhibit substantially different epidemic profiles and the overall impact of the Covid-19 epidemics," the study added.
Mark Woolhouse, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, said the researchers found that children and teens were less susceptible to infection and less likely to show symptoms if they were infected. However, the authors were unable to determine if the youth were also less infectious, he said.
"This makes it difficult to accurately assess the impact of school closings on the broader extent of Covid-19," Woolhouse, who was not involved in the research, told the Science Media Center.
"Using a mathematical model, the authors show that even under the most pessimistic assumption that youth are completely infectious, school closings could have a substantially smaller impact on the epidemic than they would have for flu-like infections." , said.