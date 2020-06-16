People under the age of 20 are half as likely to catch Covid-19, study finds





The modeling study, conducted by epidemiologists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and published in the journal Nature Medicine, used transmission models to estimate disease susceptibility and the relationship of age to cases.

The researchers estimate that the clinical symptoms of Covid-19 manifest in about 21% of people ages 10 to 19. This estimate increases to about 69% in people age 70 and older.

Looking at epidemic data from China, Japan, Italy, Singapore, Canada, and South Korea, the researchers said children may be less susceptible to contracting Covid-19 from contact with an infected person and may experience less serious illness.

There are still many unknowns when it comes to Covid-19, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). USA They have said that while some children have been sick with the virus, adults account for the majority of cases known to date.