People who create art to remember George Floyd

Written by Ananda Pellerin, CNN

This feature includes illustrations with language that some may find offensive.

Following the death of George Floyd in the hands of a Minneapolis police officer , artists have responded quickly with works that seek to commemorate, provoke, and heal.

Los Angeles-based artist and activist Nikkolas Smith is using his work to convey the message that police violence is a reality for many African Americans

"This latest case of police brutality was another injustice that motivated me to paint a tribute to give honor and a voice to a victim without a voice," said the 35 years by email.

A portrait of George Floyd by Nikkolas Smith Credit: Nikkolas Smith

Smith's digital portrait of Floyd in a suit was shared by the organizers of Black Lives Matter movement and Michelle Obama on Instagram. Obama wrote: "Like many of you, I am hurt by these recent tragedies … Right now it is George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that, it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on and on, and on."

& # 39; I can breathe now & # 39;

Closer to home in Minneapolis, Greta McLain, Xena Goldman, and Cadex Herrera took action to paint a mural at the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South, the place where Floyd was arrested. A viral video showed Floyd saying "I can't breathe" multiple times as Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been fired and accused of third degree murder and second-degree manslaughter: he knelt down on her neck.

For artists, creativity is a powerful way for the community to express itself.

one/ /12 Flowers, signs and balloons are left near a makeshift monument to George Floyd near the place where he died while in Minneapolis police custody. Credit: KEREM YUCEL / AFP / AFP via Getty Images

"George Floyd was killed in my neighborhood, where I have lived my entire life. It is a clear and unequivocal act of police brutality," the community and public artist McLain said by email.

The artists began painting the mural last Thursday, three days after Floyd's death, and finished in 12 hours. It shows an image of Floyd with his name in prominent letters and a burning sunflower behind him. It also features the names of other African-Americans who have been killed by police, including 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor, who was fatal shot in March, at his Louisville home. His death has has also been protested in the last days.

McLain, 35, studied murals at the University of California, Davis, and was mentored by Malaquias Montoya, a leading figure in the Chicano art movement. She now owns the community mural studio. GoodSpace Murals and calls his hometown of Minneapolis a "center for community art."

The mural was painted on the Cup Foods wall with the blessing of the store owner, Mahmoud Abumayyaleh. (One of the Abumayyaleh employees made the initial call that led to officers arriving on the scene to confront Floyd.)

Goldman approached McLain to join the project. "This was our first time painting together," he said of his co-artists, who had met the year before at a training session for Latinx muralists. Although the process for such pieces is usually much longer, they were looking for a "permanent change" in the "visual landscape" of the intersection.

"It was very fast, organized on Instagram … like 'who's ready, let's go!'" McLain said. "My studio was able to provide the painting and we were able to move quickly."

This was the first mural that Belize-born Cadex Herrera, 45, completed, having started as a mural apprentice with a local nonprofit organization last year. As an art educator and intervention specialist at an elementary school, he felt compelled to create something meaningful after learning of Floyd's death.

The artists stand in front of the George Floyd memorial mural they painted in Minneapolis. From left to right: Niko Alexander, Cadex Herrera, Greta McLain, Xena Goldman, Pablo Helm Hernandez. Credit: courtesy of Cadex Herrera

"My emotions were so raw," he said by email. "The pain is very deep and the wound does not heal because it opens every time a person of color is wrongfully killed and does not stop."

For him, art can help heal. "Art is therapy. Art can say things that cannot be expressed in words. It brings the community together to reflect, to cry, to receive strength and support."

He, McLain and Goldman were assisted by artists Maria Javier, Rachel Breen, Niko Alexander and Pablo Helmp Hernández, however, the final detail on the mural, the words & # 39; I can breathe now & # 39 ;, were added by another person, and they refer to the words Floyd repeats in the murder video: "I can't breathe."

"The phrase came from a member of the African American community, Anjel Carpenter, who approached us and asked for it," said McLain. "Then he surveyed the community, asking if they preferred" I can breathe now, "" Let me breathe, "and one more, and they voted for" I can breathe now. "We asked another member of the community to paint those words."

"(Carpenter) told us that the idea of ​​not being able to breathe was fueling so much tension and anger," McLain continued. "And that now George was with God and that it was important for our community healing to reclaim our breathing and ability to breathe."

Justice for George

Thirty-three-year-old Shirien Damra says she's relatively new to Instagram, but her memorial image dedicated to George Floyd, "Justice for George," has already received more than three million likes since posting it the day after that Floyd was killed. Her work has been widely shared, including by Congressmen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib.

Originally from Chicago, Damra is the daughter of Palestinian refugees and wants her brightly colored, soft work to resonate as "loving" and "calming, but hopeful."

"I know the power of color and the emotion that it can evoke implicitly," he said by email. "I hope my colors and images help viewers process difficult emotions and events and that they come out with some hope and inspiration."

Justice for Breonna by Shirien Damra Credit: Courtesy of Shirien Damra.

"Justice for Ahmaud" by Shirien Damra Credit: Courtesy of Shirien Damra.

Damra works as a freelance designer for social justice organizations and has created similar commemorative illustrations, including those of Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed by two men in May while running near her Georgia home, and Breonna Taylor.

"I wanted these pieces to be a gesture of solidarity with black communities in their time of mourning," he said. "I noticed that many people shared the videos of the deaths of Ahmaud and George, so I wanted to create an alternative. These videos are very traumatic and triggering."

She also hopes that her illustrations will help combat stereotypes. "Very often, I have seen victims of violence against demonized blacks as a kind of justification for their deaths, which implies that they did something to deserve it," he said, citing the fatal shooting of high school students. Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman in 2012, as an example.

Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer, dialed 911 to report a "really suspicious guy" who "wasn't good … and just walks" before going ahead and shooting Martin. He later claimed that he was acting in self-defense and he was acquitted of murder by a Florida jury.

"It was a 17-year-old boy who was viewed as a suspect for wearing a hoodie," Damra said. "It is a haunting pattern that occurs every time we hear news of another victim of anti-black violence. My way to challenge this was to carefully choose bright colors and flowers to honor their memory and celebrate their lives in a beautiful way."

Required acts

On Saturday, Láolú Senbanjo, an artist and former New York-based human rights lawyer, posted an Instagram photo of his watercolor and charcoal painting depicting Floyd with a target on his chest. The image also features an image of Donald Trump, vocalizing the Incendiary Tweet He wrote in response to protests and street violence: "When the looting begins, the shooting begins."

"I can't breathe" by Láolú Senbanjo Credit: Láolú Senbanjo

"When I see a video of men like George Floyd being treated as much less than human, I can barely understand it," Senbanjo, 39, said by email. "His proud face crashed to the pavement. It breaks my heart. I have been black all my life, but for the first twenty years I was black in Africa (Nigeria). Now I have been black in the United States and it is a different experience. United does not honor what they have in their black citizens. It could not not make art about the murder of George Floyd. "

Senbanjo said art can help process trauma: "Whenever there is a meaningless new death, or a blatant manifestation of noxious white supremacy, art can help us instigate, remember, imagine, discuss, and express these complex experiences. and states of feeling. " "

Do the right thing

Theoplis Smith III was born and raised in St Louis, Missouri, and his recent artwork by Floyd features him wearing the "Love" and "Hate" four-knuckle rings worn by Radio Raheem (played by Bill Nunn) in the movie. from 1989's Spike Lee, "Do the Right Thing." In the film, a policeman disarms Raheem unarmed.

"Watching this movie as a kid, I never imagined that what happened to Radio Raheem's character in the movie, I not only saw in an eight-minute video that it happened to a man before my eyes, but I had to sit down and argue with my 16-year-old black son, "the 38-year-old former banker said by email, referring to Chauvin's use of a knee-to-neck restraint maneuver in Floyd, which supposedly led to his death. Smith's post of his artwork was shared by Spike Lee's own Instagram account.

Commemorative work of Theoplis Smith III, representing George Floyd as Radio Raheem, from Spike Lee's "Do The Right Thing". The character drowns in the movie. Credit: Courtesy of Theoplis Smith III.

Smith, who has created other commemorative images, such as one for Michael Brown, a black teenager who was shot and killed by white police officer Darren Wilson six years ago in Missouri, said making this type of art can be difficult.

"Unfortunately, having to create from many negative circumstances is not my favorite activity, but it is often the most impactful."

Art for now and for the future

When art is used to draw attention to social issues, it can connect with people in a way that other forms of political engagement cannot, Damra said in Chicago.

"Art can touch the emotional core of what moves us toward social justice in a way that a strategy or news gathering or political analysis cannot. Murals, graffiti, and paintings are an opportunity for communities to come together. and express what they think or represent themselves in public space. "

The message, for Damra, is clear: "We don't want more black lives attacked by the police and white supremacy."

, memorials and demonstrations to Floyd are also appearing As protests erupt across the United Statesmemorials and demonstrations to Floyd are also appearing worldwide , including one by street artist Eme Freethinker (aka Jesus Cruz Artiles), who painted a mural of Floyd's image in Berlin.

McLain wrote that it was crucial for whites to be loud and active about "decades of police violence and injustice directed at people of color," adding: "The incredible racism and violence that our communities of color have been experiencing … is It is NOT okay and we all have to stop and demand a change. We cannot be silent! "

Similarly, Herrera in Minnesota wants the mural to remind people of the "Black Lives Matter" message. He wrote that we must all "defend people of color who are targeted, harassed, brutalized, mistreated, and killed by the police every day."

Smith in Los Angeles said the importance of the art of social justice is to stimulate people and help them look to a better future. "Art during these volatile times in history can aggressively awaken people to reflect on what is broken, or paint a hopeful picture of what could be, showing us a way forward."