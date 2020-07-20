People who like certain flavors of ice cream find love younger: study

Strawberry ice cream is for lovers.

According to a new study, her favorite ice cream flavor can say a lot about her character. Some flavors predict finding young love while others determine whether you love cats or dogs.

The study was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Breyers, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. In it, 2,000 Americans were divided by favorite ice cream flavors (limited to the basics: chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry).

According to the results, fans of strawberry ice cream find love at the age of 24, on average. They also reportedly like to do laundry, listen to jazz, and watch science fiction movies.

Vanilla ice cream fans may not find love until they're 25 (again, on average), but at least they don't like doing laundry (instead, they apparently prefer to do the dishes). They also like dogs, tend to be introverted, and are generally night owls.

Lastly, chocolate fans apparently can't find love until the mature age of 26. (It could be all the romantic comedies they're apparently always watching.) They are also outgoing and like pop and rock music.

Sorry mint chocolate fans weren't included in this survey. Don't worry, you will probably still find love someday.

The study also determined people's favorite ice cream toppings, with a surprising 52 percent of people saying that chocolate chips were their favorite topping, while whipped cream only got 37 percent. Other popular toppings include 49 percent fudge and 40 percent nuts.