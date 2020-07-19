Peoria, Illinois, shooting leaves 12 wounded, 2 reported in serious condition

A dozen people were shot during an incident early Sunday morning along the coastal area in Peoria, Illinois, according to authorities.

The Peoria Police Department said the incident occurred around 4:42 a.m. in the Northeast Water Street and Hamilton Boulevard area near the city's river.

Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson told Heart of Illinois ABC that about 200 people were gathered in the area at the time the shots rang out.

Dotson told WCBU that of the 12 people shot, 2 are in serious condition, and both people suffer gunshot wounds to the neck.

Neither injury is considered life-threatening, WCBU reported.

Two of the victims were transported to an area hospital by ambulance, while 10 were taken in private vehicles, according to the Journal Star.

There was no information on suspects released by officials. The incident is still under investigation.

The shooting added to an already violent weekend in Peoria, where one person died and three others were injured.

Hours before the riverbank shooting, police said a man was shot in the face just before 9 p.m. Saturday south of downtown Peoria.

On Saturday, police said a 40-year-old man was killed when he and another man were shot at around 1:30 a.m. southwest of the city center.

Three hours later, officials responded to a ShotSpotter alert to find a vehicle that crashed into a house. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot, according to police.

Authorities later discovered that a man with a gunshot wound was left at an area hospital. It is listed in serious condition.

Police said they believe the occupants of two vehicles shot each other when one crashed into a porch. The other vehicle fled.

Anyone with information about any of those incidents should contact the Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.