Pepper will reportedly try to revive Iron Man in the MCU

There was not a dry eye in most theaters when Tony Stark sacrificed his life to defeat Thanos in Avengers Endgame. It was an appropriate ending for a hero who began his journey of redemption in Iron Man and evolved throughout the saga. It also meant radical shit in the status quo of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with expectations of a new team of Avengers and greatest villains to be defeated.

But if you're not sure if you can move on with the loss of Tony Stark, there may still be hope. According to sources close to WGTC, the same ones that told us that the She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows are coming to D +, which was correct: Pepper Potts may try to resurrect her husband. However, he will not turn to science to do it, at least not at first, and instead will take the path of magic and mysticism.

From what we understand, one of the post-credits scenes planned in Strange doctor in the madness multiverse You will see Pepper visit the Sorcerer and ask if there is any way to rescue Tony from death. However, unfortunately for her, he will tell her that he can't do that, seemingly leading her on the path of finding another way to bring him back, likely through technology and AI.

At this juncture in the MCU, there are several notable characters other than Iron Man who have died, including Loki, Black Widow, Vision, and Quicksilver, to name just a few. And more often than not, they don't seem to stay dead for long, they always come back one way or another.

As for Iron Man in particular, well, in the comics, he died multiple times, only to return through some sort of revelation or forgery, so it's not inconceivable that Robert Downey Jr. would reprise his role or make a cameo in the future. In fact, it has been widely reported that he will return, but instead of being resurrected from death as Pepper wants, he will be like an AI and probably on the planned Ironheart television show.

But still, it will be interesting to see this post-credits scene between her and Strange and while Iron Man Currently he may be dead in the MCU, it is clear that he will continue to cast a long shadow on the franchise.