Perdue's Senate campaign removes ad that appears to enlarge nose of Jewish opponent







The Facebook ad, which featured Ossoff alongside Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer, said: "Democrats are trying to buy Georgia!"

Ossoff's campaign noted that he and Schumer are both Jews.

"US Senator David Perdue's digital attack announcement distorted my face to enlarge and extend my nose. I am a Jew. This is the oldest, most obvious and least original anti-Semitic trope in history," said Ossoff.

Perdue's campaign removed the ad after a report from the Jewish publication The Forward. A Perdue campaign spokeswoman said Ossoff's nose size in the ad was an "inadvertent error" caused by an "outside vendor" who applied a filter that "distorted the image."

"Obviously, this was accidental, but to ensure there is absolutely no confusion, we have immediately removed the Facebook image," said the Perdue campaign spokeswoman. "Anyone who implies that this was more than an unintentional mistake is intentionally misrepresenting Senator Perdue's solid and consistent record of being firmly against anti-Semitism and all forms of hatred." Perdue's campaign also noted that the senator co-sponsored a resolution last year "condemning all forms of anti-Semitism." But some Jewish liberals criticized the announcement as part of an alarming trend in the Trump era. In 2019, President Donald Trump criticized American Jews who voted for Democrats as disloyal to their country. "As Trump amplifies, defends, and normalizes bigotry and hatred, others at @GOP continue to follow us." Halie Soifer tweeted , executive director of the Jewish Democratic Council of America. Dylan Williams, a senior official with the left-wing advocacy group J Street, asked in a tweet: "How much more right-wing hatred must we endure? Ossoff himself asked Perdue to apologize. "Senator, literally no one believes your excuses," said Ossoff. "It can start with an unqualified apology to the Georgian Jewish community."





