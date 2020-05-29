Perfect Marvel Timeline puts each scene from the MCU movie in chronological order

A Marvel fan creates an epic timeline that lists each scene from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in chronological order, ending with an impressive 118 entries.

A Marvel fan has created an awesome timeline by placing each one Marvel Cinematic Universe scene in chronological order. The MCU timeline is a popular topic with fans, in large part because of how difficult it is to track. Many movies have not been released in chronological order, with Captain America the First Avenger It is probably the most obvious example, as it occurs decades earlier than most current MCUs. To further complicate matters, almost no Marvel movie has the full movie in a specific time period; most have at least one scene (sometimes after the credits) that is earlier or later than scenes from other movies.

Thanos snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War further fouled the waters as five years passed during Avengers Endgame, but only for those who were not deleted. The Avengers jump to different points on the timeline during Final game It didn't help either, creating multiple new timelines and altering old ones. However, just because the MCU timeline is complicated doesn't mean fans haven't tried to figure it out. Marvel fans timeline graphics have become especially popular in recent years as the timeline has become increasingly complicated.

The latest attempt to decipher the MCU timeline is more comprehensive than most, as YouTube and the podcast host Tony Goldmark He went on to separate films by scenes and sometimes fragments that take place in the same time window. Some movies contain several different points on the timeline, such as Thor, which occupies an impressive nine innings. Only one, Spider-Man: away from home, you have your entire movie taking place at the same time. It is also the last entry on the list, which consists of 1,110 scenes in total. However, Goldmark then offered an edit to the original list, expanding it to 118 entries to account for those confusing time scenes in Avengers Endgame. See the full list, as well as Goldmark's explanation, below:

Well, nerds, I did it. It took a global pandemic and a damn quarantine, but I did it. I discovered the precise chronological order of all MCU movies (so far) BY SCENE. I'm out of my damn mind. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/3VXjqk4kjQ What if a sandwich made you? (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

There are a few cases where I allowed the movies a creative editing license (like the sequence in Thor: The Dark World when it keeps cutting, heist movie style, between Thor planning with the Warriors Three and executing that plan) … What if a sandwich made you? (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

Very good question … it depends. As Smart Hulk says, they are not undoing the past, they are creating a whole new timeline, so for the most part time travel scenes should be seen with the rest of the Endgame … with a few exceptions . https://t.co/mou44rjuFq What if a sandwich made you? (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

So basically just three scenes:

– The first scene of the 2014 era between Gamora, Nebula and Thanos, until the moment when the Nebula synapses start to fuck

– The Avengers tell the Hulk to go upstairs.

– Hulk yells "LOTS OF STAIRS!" Https://t.co/mou44rjuFq What if a sandwich made you? (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

… And then all the 2014 heist scenes. So here, after a brief look at Endgame, there is a final screenshot, which expands on the three-digit elements. Happy jumping! pic.twitter.com/s5Rn3aYKO0 What if a sandwich made you? (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

BUT, if you are already a great superfan who just wants to see them chronologically, enjoy all the means! What if a sandwich made you? (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

It makes sense that Avengers Endgame It was the most difficult to trace. The movie is possibly the most complicated, in terms of time. In fact, even the film's directors and writers disagree on whether Steve Rogers created an alternative timeline or adapted the existing one when he stayed to live his life with Peggy Carter. Avengers Endgame also introduced past versions of characters in the current timeline, including Loki and Gamora, who died in Avengers: Infinity War. Altogether it was probably a massive undertaking for Goldmark to even discover the Avengers Final game timeline, let alone every scene in the MCU.

Goldmark's point that the list is only for superfans is a good one. The MCU is the most massive franchise in existence today, made up of countless characters and stories. A fan who is watching Marvel movies for the first time, or even one who is a casual fan, will likely be confused when trying to watch the MCU in this order. It's also worth noting that doing so would be time-consuming as it would require over 100 changes between movies and close monitoring of timestamps. Although the timeline is very good to watch, it is probably best to watch the movies in the expected order.

