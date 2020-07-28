Person killed in memorial for teenagers killed on Brooklyn basketball court

A man was shot Monday night at a memorial to two teens killed in a shooting while playing basketball on a Brooklyn court over the weekend, sources said.

The 22-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder around 10:30 p.m. outside George Walker Jr. Park in Cypress Hills, according to law enforcement sources.

The man suddenly felt pain in his left shoulder and was taken by ambulance to Brookdale Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

The unidentified victim had attended a vigil for Kleimer Mendez, 16, and Antonio Villa, 18, the sources said.

Mendez and Villa were killed Sunday when a gunman emerged from the sunroof of a dark-colored Honda SUV and opened fire on the park.

Méndez was hit in the head and died on the spot. Villa was also shot and killed later at Kings County Hospital.

A third teenager was hit by a bullet in the leg in Sunday's shooting, but was expected to recover, police said.

Police continued to search for the gunmen in both incidents.