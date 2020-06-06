Persona 4 Golden: How To Get Best (& True) Ending

Persona 4 Golden contains multiple endings for players to unlock through certain tasks. This is how players can unlock the best ending in the game.

The best (and true) ending of Persona 4 Golden it needs to be unlocked to be seen. This is what is required to obtain the true end of the game. Persona 4 Golden it is an improved version of the original Person 4 brought to the PS Vita. Atlus has been a supporter of PS Vita since its initial release. The original released again on PlayStation 2 and is considered not only one of the best games in the Person series, but one of the best video games of all time. Murders have been going on in the small town of Inaba, where Yu Narukami and his friends enter a world of television to discover the cause of these murders. This guide will help players unlock the true ending of the game.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Persona 5: Tips and Tricks for Beginners

the Person series is a spin-off from another series known as Shin Megami Tensai. While Shin Megami Tensai focuses more on turn-based action game, the Person the series unites that with a life simulator. Players can build relationships and social ties with other characters by talking to them, going on game dates, or participating in these characters' lives through side quests. Two new social links were introduced in the Golden version, Adachi and Marie. The Velvet Room is a prime location throughout Person series and Marie takes on the role of assistant to the Velvet Room to uncover her lost memories. This is how players can unlock the true ending of the game.

Unlock True Persona 4 Golden Ending

To get the true ending, the player will need to get to the point of the story if he wants to launch Namatame into the world of television. The player should be against the idea and follow very specific dialogue options.

Either option is fine "Wait a second here …" "We are missing something." "The true feeling of Namatame". "Something is bothering me." "We are missing something …" "Take it easy!"

Later, the player will have to decide who the real killer is. Select Adachi and tell your friends how you feel about everything. Now the player will unlock the dungeon which takes him to the true ending. After that, the player will get to the point of saying goodbye to their friends. Make sure you don't choose the option that sends the player home. Afterward, head to the Junes food court, and the player will unlock the true ending.

Persona 4 Golden It is one of the best PS Vita games. The handheld had trouble attracting an audience due to a lack of premium titles. On the other hand, Atlus constantly supported the PS Vita with ports and improvements to its older titles. Many players call the PS Vita "The Person Machine ". The PS Vita was quietly killed by Sony during its lifetime. Currently, this is the only way to play legally. Persona 4 Golden. Perhaps a few years later, the game will be released on more modern hardware.

More: Persona 5 Nintendo Switch Port Dream Still Alive

Persona 4 Golden is now available on PS Vita.

Umbrella Academy: How Ben's Clothes Reveal Klaus's Increasingly Strong Powers