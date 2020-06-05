Peruvian coronavirus: locals clamor for oxygen as the disease takes its toll

Oxygen, one of the most important weapons to keep coronavirus patients alive, is scarce and has become a powerful symbol of chaos in Peru. Desperate citizens have turned to a burgeoning black market, with tanks for sale at exorbitant prices on social media and e-commerce sites.

One of those seeking oxygen was Carlos Roque Rojas, 41, whose 81-year-old mother developed fever and breathing difficulties. He searched for oxygen everywhere, but ultimately was unsuccessful. "My mother was abandoned," he told CNN. "The oxygen demand was too much."

Roque, who lives in the Loreto region, in the Amazon basin, described the people who died with him in a hospital, collapsing before his eyes. Soon after, her mother was dead.

Roque's experience illustrates the chaos that the pandemic caused in the region. Two doctors had told him that his mother had the coronavirus, although tests after his death were negative and the cause of death was recorded as pneumonia. "I don't know what to believe," Roque told CNN, but it was clear to her that finding oxygen would have helped her live.

He said it was "incredible" that the country was not prepared for a pandemic. "They need to improve our health system," he said. "They need to improve oxygen plants."

Since Roque's mother died on April 30, the virus has strengthened her deadly grip on Peru, which now has the second-highest number of cases in Latin America after Brazil. According to the Johns Hopkins University database, Peru has reported more than 183,000 Covid-19 cases with more than 5,000 deaths.

The coastal city of Lambayeque is one of the hotspots, and Marcela Puicón, 30, is struggling to get oxygen for an affected relative.

Puicón's 60-year-old father is battling pneumonia after becoming infected with the coronavirus and also has a pre-existing lung condition. Puicón and his six siblings decided to treat their father at home, but none of them have been able to work due to ongoing closure measures and it is a daily struggle to provide medications and oxygen due to lack of income.

"I feel helpless, angry and furious, I feel like my hands are tied," she told CNN. "My father is sick and we cannot afford something that is so essential for him to survive."

The government promises to help

On Thursday, the President of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, acknowledged the public protest and announced emergency measures to increase production and access to oxygen for medical purposes, and declared that gas was a strategic health resource.

"We are giving the Ministry of Health the resources to buy the amount of oxygen that we need nationwide to treat patients, established by our technicians," Vizcarra said at a press conference. "We are allocating 84 million soles ($ 24.5 million) to the Ministry of Health to buy the necessary oxygen supply nationwide."

Vizcarra also recognized distribution problems and a shortage of cylinders. "The same decree also establishes the transfer of 11 million soles to build oxygen networks and to maintain oxygen plants in Lima and the regions," he said.

Peru was one of the first countries in the Americas to take strict preventive coronavirus measures, such as stay-at-home orders, curfews, and border closures.

However, the blocking measures were not maintained. Many of Peru's poor have no choice but to venture out of their homes to work, eat, or carry out financial transactions, leading to a crush on markets, public transportation, and external banks.

More than 30% of households live in overcrowded conditions, said Kristian López Vargas, a Peruvian economist and assistant professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and 72% work in the informal sector, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Information from Peru. , going out every day to earn enough money to survive.

"(Peru) has strengths but also some of the weaknesses that we are seeing in other Latin American countries," said Marcos Espinal, Director of Communicable Diseases and Environmental Determinants of Health of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

These include underinvestment, with Peru historically spending less than 6% of GDP on public health recommended by PAHO, Espinal said, despite efforts to devote more resources to the sector in recent years. The country spent 3,165% of GDP on public health in 2017, according to the World Bank.

Peru also has less than two hospital beds per 1,000 people, which is insufficient, Espinal said, but it is unclear what caused the oxygen shortage problem. "It is difficult to give that answer," he said. "At the end of the day there can be several factors."

What is clear is that oxygen scarcity is critical and is getting worse, said Javier Gallardo, who runs Oxygen and Derivatives, a Lima-based company that distributes oxygen treatments to patients at home.

"The demand for hospitals and health clinics has multiplied by four or five because patients with coronaviruses need large amounts of oxygen for their treatment," he said. The shortage is affecting the gas cylinders and the oxygen itself, Gallardo told CNN. "Unfortunately, we are running out of stock," he said, and the company is struggling to maintain supplies for patients with coronavirus, as well as for those with other conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pulmonary fibrosis.

Despite the demands, Gallardo's company has not raised its prices, he said, unlike black market vendors.

Gallardo says it is a "mystery" where the black market oxygen comes from, but he has spoken to clients who say that the cylinders that used to sell for 1,200 soles ($ 353), which is what he charges, now change hands for 5,000. soles ($ 1,470) each. "It is outrageous," he said, adding that patients with severe or critical coronaviruses can use an oxygen cylinder every 6-8 hours, or four a day.

"Oxygen demand is critical, and since the start of the pandemic there was no plan to deal with this problem, we must keep in mind that current demand is approximately 50% higher than normal," Leonid Lecca, executive director of NGO Partners in Health Peru and a speaker at Harvard Medical School, told CNN.

Communities organize events to raise funds to buy oxygen

In response, communities across the country have been organizing to try to get oxygen.

In Iquitos, the capital of the Loreto region in the Amazon basin, Father Miguel Fuertes, Administrator of the Apostolic Vicariate of Iquitos, launched a fundraising campaign to help those in need. "There were a lot of patients and there was no oxygen for them, the hospitals collapsed and you could see desperate people running through the streets with oxygen tanks," he said.

Fuertes told CNN that his fundraiser has so far received 2 million soles ($ 588,544) and has managed to buy three oxygen plants with the money, but there is still a shortage in the area.

Father José Manuel Zamora Romero, the pastor in Lambayeque, in northern Peru, also started a campaign called #ResisteLambayeque to provide food to those in need and obtain oxygen tanks and medications for those who contracted the virus.

"Hospitals do not have the capacity to treat these patients, there is no oxygen and many of them die for lack of it," Zamora told CNN. "So far we have bought eight oxygen tanks, they are very expensive. None of them cost less than 4000 soles ($ 1,175)."

The Zamora campaign received the support of celebrities such as the star of the national soccer team Paolo Guerrero and donated one of the oxygen tanks to Puicón to help his 60-year-old father be cared for at home, both told CNN.

But the other problem is paying for refills, that is, if oxygen is available. "We need to fill the tank every day and these days due to the closure we cannot work and cover the costs," said Puicón, who would have to pay 170 soles ($ 50) for a refill. "Oxygen is depleting almost everywhere and prices continue to rise."

Gallardo of the oxygen distribution company said the main problem is not producing more medical oxygen, but a shortage of cylinders. People typically send empty cylinders to be refilled immediately, but many patients cling to them as a precautionary measure given the current shortage, he said. "Step by step we must move to safer and more efficient oxygen supply systems," said Gallardo.

But people like Puicón need help right now to refill their donated oxygen tank. "Every day we call one place, another, and we try to find the money," he said. "This situation is impossible."