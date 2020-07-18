Pet chicken supplier sees 260 percent increase in demand due to coronavirus pandemic

When receptionist Heidi Heilig was told that she could work remotely at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, she thought that the extra time at home would allow her to get a pet for her 6 and 2-year-old children.

The problem is that your children are allergic to cats and dogs. The solution? Raising three chickens in her little yard in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn.

"The kids were out of school, bored and the chickens have been a great fun of what was happening in the world," says the 40-year-old author, also published, who bought newborn chicks named Salt, Pepper and Oreo. . , in April.

Although the birds are still too young to lay them, Heilig tells The Post that he looks forward to mornings with fresh eggs for breakfast, a distinct advantage over cat or dog ownership.

Heilig is one of a growing number of first-time poultry owners who have taken up the hobby as a result of blocking the coronavirus, taking the rise in pandemic pet ownership to new heights. Its supplier, My Pet Chicken, reports a sales boom since March, as people have begun looking for an uplifting distraction from doom.

"We have seen a 260 percent increase in demand since last year and we have struggled to stay current," says CEO Traci Torres, who operates in Monroe, Connecticut. "The main reasons are that people have more free time." now to care for a herd, they also realize that they are a constant source of protein and nutrition. "

Not to mention, people can't help but feel like things are getting a little apocalyptic these days. "When all else fails, people want to be able to feed themselves and their families," says Torres.

Much of his business has focused on New York City, where it is legal to keep chickens as long as they don't create a "nuisance" with their noise, mess, or any other complaints a neighbor may make. Roosters are banned due to their characteristic noisy business card.

"We mainly sell to outer neighborhoods, but people have chickens on their rooftops in Manhattan," says Torres.

Least committed chicken buffs need not worry – chicken and chicken coop rentals are available through providers such as Rent the Chicken, a game from the clothing company Rent the Runway, based in Freeport, Pa. They rent the birds and equipment for a period of six months during the first laying season, before winter comes.

"People are looking for things to do, especially with their children, because they no longer travel to gym, soccer, ballet and cooking classes," says co-founder Jenn Tompkins, who has seen a 30% increase in business since last year. "They've really slowed down and raising chickens is relaxing."

