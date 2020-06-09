Pet owners say their furry friends are also gaining weight during quarantine

It is not only humans who are gaining weight during the coronavirus quarantine, so is man's best friend.

About 33 percent of pets have increased since the shutdown began in March, according to a new survey by Wakefield Research for Banfield Pet Hospital. Of the 1,000 animal owners surveyed in May, 25 percent of participants said their pet only gained "a little weight," while 8 percent responded that their furry friends "gained a lot of weight," the data shows. .

And the proof is in the pudding: 40 percent of respondents said they are feeding their pets more snacks and treats since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

"Because owners spend more time with their cats and dogs during quarantine, they can show affection with food more frequently," Banfield vet Dr. Heidi Cooley told The New York Post. "Overfeeding, not providing enough exercise, and giving lots of treats are things that can lead to weight gain in pets."

Like humans struggling to follow an exercise routine while confined to their homes, park closures and staying indoors are also affecting the waist of pets.

People "may have a hard time helping their pets achieve their daily activity goals due to stay-at-home guidelines, with many pet owners likely to avoid dog parks, take long walks, or use services like dog walkers "says Cooley.

So before falling victim to those puppy eyes again, Cooley advises owners to "make small changes, such as measuring your pet's food, limiting treats to no more than 10 percent of your pet's daily calories and increasing your pet's daily activity. "

If not kept under control, weight gain in animals can lead to serious illnesses, such as arthritis and diabetes.

On the positive side, pet owners believe they are connecting with their furry friends more than ever.

About 84 percent said they are more attuned to their pets' health because of staying home, 38 percent reported that their pets are "happier" and 65 percent said they are showing more affection for their pets .

When things begin to return to normal, 47 percent of owners have promised to spend more time with their pets while at home, fearing that the animals may experience "separation anxiety."

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.