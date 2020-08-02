Pete Alonso, Yoenis Céspedes cannot be tracked by the Mets

There was a time when Yoenis Céspedes was the only hitter the Mets wanted at the plate with runners on base. We live in a time when Pete Alonso occupies the same place in the hearts of fans.

But in 2020, there isn't much time for the team's biggest sluggers to find their changes.

With multiple opportunities to help stop the Mets' three-game slide, Alonso and Cespedes combined for one hit and four strikeouts, while being responsible for 11 of the 20 men the Mets left on base in their 7-7 loss. 1 against the Braves on Saturday night at Truist Park.

Alonso went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts, and lost six running backs as his batting average dropped to .200. The current N.L. The Rookie of the Year now only has one hit in his last 11 at-bats and has not homered in the past five games, leaving the all-time rookie home run record of 53 hitting a home run for the season. Last year, Alonso had five home runs in his first 10 games.

"He wants to do a lot out there, and you know how much he cares," said Mets manager Luis Rojas. "He has been working very hard and he really looked good before in practice and everything, a little calmer, without a lot of moving parts, (then) it's not the same in the game." … It came out of the rhythm it had. "

After starter Michael Wacha was marked by five runs in the first two innings, the Mets quickly found an opportunity to sneak in in the third, following consecutive walks by Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil. Then, Alonso hit in a double play at the end of the inning.

Alonso returned to the plate in fifth with Nimmo and McNeil coming on board, but fell short again, chasing a 3-2 shot by Luke Jackson out of the box for the first out. After a strikeout in the seventh inning, Alonso hit his bat on the bench multiple times.

"It is definitely something that needs to regroup immediately," Rojas said of Alonso. "You have to prepare mentally and physically for (Sunday)."

Although Alonso will be given the opportunity to overcome his difficulties, Céspedes no longer has the luxury of a long strap due to J.D.'s attractive replacement options. Davis and Dominic Smith.

In addition to a couple of home runs, including the opening day game winner, a double and a pair of singles, the 34-year-old DH, plagued by injuries, looked like someone he hadn't played in two years.

After Saturday's 0-for-4 effort with two strikeouts, leaving five men on base, Cespedes now has the team's worst batting average of .161 while hitting 1 of 13 on the road.

With the Mets down 5-0 in the fourth inning, Michael Conforto and Robinson Cano opened the box with consecutive singles. Then came Cespedes, who struck out on three pitches. After Cano's sacrifice flight in the fifth, Cespedes ended a possible rally by landing two Mets on base.

A week earlier, Cespedes said: "I will be that player again from then on."

Now, it's unclear how long the former All-Star, in the final year of his contract, will have that opportunity.