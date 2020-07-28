Pete Carroll of the Seahawks & # 39; pumped & # 39; on Jamal Adams' exchange with Jets

Before being traded to the Seahawks, safety star Jamal Adams trashed Jets head coach Adam Gase for lack of leadership and charisma. Now he has the opportunity to play with frank Pete Carroll, who has shown that he is not lacking in those qualities.

The Super Bowl winning coach is already excited about his new defensive stud.

"Yeah well, we're really excited about that," Carroll said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday. "It is very difficult to get a great player on your team, and when you have that opportunity, and you have to take a good look at (general manager) John Schneider he did a fantastic job following this process." He and his boys worked the whole time to stay involved with this so that we could have a chance with the simple thought: "How could we have a player of this magnitude on our team?" Twenties and thirties or something like that forever, and that choice has never allowed us that kind of opportunity. So if we were in the draft, Pat (Kirwan), and we're sitting there on draft day and we see a guy up there on the board that we coveted and have to do everything we can to get it, then what would it take to get there up there? He was elected sixth or fifth, or whatever.

"It would probably take a number one (draft pick), and it would probably take something else. Shoot, we can get this guy to play on our team right now. And so John did an amazing job, and I think this is another statement for John. Schneider, man. He's done such a remarkable job for so many years. He has the chutzpah, and he did it again. And I'm just, we're all excited about it and looking forward to Jamal coming to our club. "

The Seahawks had to part ways with two first-round picks, a third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald. However, as a team ready to compete for a Super Bowl, Carroll believes the price was necessary.

The team has been looking for a replacement for security stars Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas, integral members of the Seattle "Legion of Boom" that helped them win a Super Bowl, ever since the pair left the team. Carroll believes that Adams is the proper heir to his throne.

"Well, first of all, our mentality is to always compete," said Carroll. "We are competing in each of these opportunities … It started months ago, and it has only taken a long journey to get to this point. And it took vision and foresight, and really, the guts to hang in there, and really, the courage to make a big move like this. It's hard for teams to make a big move, but John did, and we were concentrating on this, so he went and pulled the trigger, and then we did it. So, it's been a long time. " .