According to multiple sources, comedian Pete Davidson, 29, is now dating actress Madelyn Cline, 25, who is best known for her role in the Netflix series “Outer Banks.” This news comes just a month after Davidson’s split with Chase Sui Wonders, 27, whom he had been dating for almost a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans react to Pete Davidson’s new romance with Madelyn Cline

The news of Pete Davidson’s reported new romance with Madelyn Cline has been met with mixed reactions from fans. Some are excited to see Davidson move on from his previous relationship, while others are skeptical of the quick turnaround. Many are also curious about how the rumored couple met and their future. Neither Davidson nor Cline have commented publicly on the reports.