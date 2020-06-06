Pete Hegseth criticizes DC mayor, says National Guard prevented desecration of monuments

If it weren't for the National Guard soldiers deployed in Washington, DC, this week, all of the most treasured monuments in the nation's capital would have been defaced by violent protesters, Pete Hegseth of Fox News said Friday night.

Also, the White House probably would have been under siege, the "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host said during an appearance on "Hannity."

Hegseth knows firsthand, because he spent some time serving with the Guard in DC during the riots.

PETE HEGSETH SERVES WITH THE NATIONAL GUARD BETWEEN DC UNREST: A & # 39; SCENE DICEY & # 39; THAT COULD HAVE BEEN MUCH WORSE

"I was there three nights on the streets of Washington, D.C.," said Hegseth. "At one point, it was me and a handful of other guys standing at the Vietnam War Memorial to defend him from the people who would want to disfigure him, after the Lincoln Memorial."

Hegseth said that while stationed at The Wall, he prayed and began to think how similar the situation was to that experienced by troops returning from Vietnam in the 1960s and 1970s, many of whom received hostile welcomes in the United States.

"I remember saying a prayer there and thinking, 'This is what it's like to be a Vietnam veteran, what they went through when they got home,'" he said.

"If we had not been there, if the National Guard had not been there, all the monuments would have been defaced, every single business would have been looted and the White House would have been besieged endlessly," he continued.

Hegseth also criticized the mayor of D.C. Muriel Bowser for being irresponsible and reckless in his handling of the guards and protesters.

He also confirmed that Bowser essentially evicted several National Guard troops from a Washington hotel this week.

"That was the hotel I was staying at," he said. "I can confirm that the boys who were still there were expelled from the hotel by the mayor." The uniformed men and women who had no other place to stay, that's where the Army hotel was installed so they could protect the same city that he supposedly runs. "

Hegseth said that if it hadn't been for President Trump's swift actions to station the Guard, Bowser would not have had "an exit from the mess she was in."

While stationed in the District, he and other members of the Guard were subjected to "the vilest things" that people could say, even though they were there to defend the peaceful First Amendment rights of protesters.

"Without [the Guard], there is no peaceful protest, and without what the President did in calling the National Guard and the rest of the people, Washington, DC, it would be a very different place tonight," he said.

Host Sean Hannity agreed with Hegseth's sentiment, calling Bowser "radical" and saying that he used precious resources from the city to paint a big slogan "Black Lives Matter" along 16th Street, which leads to the White House.

President Trump, he said, also criticized Bowser and compared him to the Democratic mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey.