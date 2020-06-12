Pete Hegseth in the Seattle protest zone: we are getting a "terrifying vision" of what leftists want

As protesters in Seattle continue to claim their own territory, "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Pete Hegseth said on Friday that leftist ideas, such as spending police, dissolving the southern border and revoking the Second Amendment , will not work.

"The question is, do they send troops? Are you saying, "hey, is this not going to happen anymore, or are you letting Seattle implode on itself? It's a terrifying sight in the minds of leftists right now," Hegseth told "Fox & Friends."

Leadership in Seattle appeared to be in disarray on Friday after the city's mayor called protesters who took over an "autonomous zone" in the "patriotic" city. Meanwhile, the official who ordered the police to flee the nearby compound has refused to appear.

Despite protesters calling for Mayor Jenny Durkan and Chief Carmen Best to resign, the Mayor resisted the call and raised his eyebrows when he joked about considering a "Thelma and Louise" moment in an interview, referring to the movie. 1991 about two women fleeing the Law.

On Thursday, the crowd continued to occupy the downtown six-block area, called the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" (CHAZ) due to its location in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

A few policemen re-entered the so-called "police-free zone" on the way to the abandoned building in the eastern compound.

Hegseth said America's public schools and universities are teaching that the country is defined by its "sins" and that it should be blamed for the world's problems.

“If you teach that, then these protests are considered patriotic. Declaring autonomous zones that leave the United States and the United States together, replaces police officers with restorative justice, which is really just a code for reparations. That all makes sense, "said Hegseth.

“The other side that says‘ wait, we know that the United States has flaws. No country is perfect. Humans are not perfect, we are all sinners, but as we learn from our past and improve and become the freest, most diverse, most tolerant and most prosperous country in human history, why can't you appreciate that? "