Winter is coming. And with winter comes the highly anticipated final season of Game of Thrones. The show has been breaking records since it first aired in 2011, and fans all over the world enthusiastically watched the epic story conclude.

What’s the Game of Thrones all about?

If you’re not familiar with Game of Thrones, the show is based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin. It tells the story of nine noble families fighting for control over the mythical kingdom of Westeros. Along the way, they fight dragons, White Walkers, and all sorts of other creatures.

The show has been praised for its complex characters, stunning set pieces, and shocking plot twists. And Game of Thrones fans is some of the most passionate in the world. They love to dissect every detail of the show and debate who will end up on the Iron Throne.

Peter Dinklage shares his views on the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon

Peter Dinklage who played Tyrion Lannister in GOT series was recently a guest on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. There he shared his mixed reviews on the Games of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. He noted that neither he nor any other actor involved in Game of Thrones will be there in the prequel series. Later he puts out his views on the prequel series saying,

“I have an opinion, I think it is going to be a really good show. The director and producer of it worked on our show, and I think it’s going to be really fucking good. But they took a risk on our show, HBO did. They took a huge risk on our show. It was a slow start, but why don’t they do that again? This isn’t a risk. It’s a proven thing that works.”

When is the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon releasing?

There have been no official announcements yet. However, we know that the first 10-episode season of House of the Dragon will premiere at some point this year.

What will be House of Dragon about?

The prequel will take place 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and will be about House Targaryen, according to HBO. The series will be based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood.”

Who will be in House of Dragon?

As per HBO’s official announcement House of Dragon will have Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen. Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen. Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka “The Sea Snake.” Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, among many others.

A wise man once said a true history of the world is a history of great conversations in elegant rooms. pic.twitter.com/r5JZKApDM4 — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) July 14, 2021

What’s the cast saying about House of Dragon?

Paddy Considine said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the Game of Thrones family. I can’t wait to start filming and see what secrets about House Targaryen are revealed.” Olivia Cooke said, “I’m excited to join the Game of Thrones family and to play a role in bringing George R.R. Martin’s amazing world to life.”Matt Smith said, “I am delighted to be joining the cast of Game of Thrones and look forward to seeing how this new story unfolds. I know it will be a huge hit with fans!”

Steve Toussaint added, “It’s great to be part of such an iconic show that has touched so many people’s lives – I can’t wait to start filming.”Natalie Dormer said, “I am so excited to be joining Game of Thrones and can’t wait to see what happens next. I’m a big fan of the show and have watched all of the previous seasons so it’s great to be part of it now.”With the stars excited and enthusiastic for the series, the House of Dragon is surely going to be as popular as Game of Thrones is.