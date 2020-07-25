Peter Green, co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, dead at 73

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green died. He was 73 years old.

According to a family statement released to British media on Saturday, the English guitarist and singer died in his sleep.

"It is with great sadness that Peter Green's family announces his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep," the family said through Swan Turton's attorneys on Saturday.

The London-based law firm said a new statement will be provided in the coming days.

The blues rock guitarist, born in Bethnal Green, London, formed Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967.

