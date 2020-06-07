Peter Navarro: China has exploited the coronavirus pandemic to promote its strategic interests, this is how

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Watch Peter Navarro, Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy, discuss this topic and more about "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo" on Sunday, June 7 at 10 a.m. EDT. Follow host Maria Bartiromo and "Sunday Morning Futures" on Twitter: @mariabartiromo, @SundayFutures, @FoxNews, @morningsmaria and @FoxBusiness.

The Chinese Communist Party has a long history of exploiting crisis to advance its strategic hegemony. During the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, for example, China invaded India, while the United States and the Soviet Union were distracted. Chinese War Prize: the annexation of part of the Aksai Chin of India.

Today, behind the cloak of a pandemic created by the Chinese Communist Party itself, we are witnessing similar strategic behaviors as China seeks to advance its own agenda and Chinese propagandists seek to advance a pro-authoritarian government narrative.

Based on this behavior, including China's attempt to shut down democracy in Hong Kong, consider whether COVID-19 could better represent China in victory in death in 19 ways.

GINGRICH AND CHRISTENSEN: CORONAVIRUS WAS A CALL TO WAKE UP – NOW THE UNITED STATES-CHINA POLICY MUST BE REIMAGINATED

Here is a timeline that begins in late 2019:

New cases of pneumonia from a new coronavirus begin to appear in Wuhan in mid-November. While the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) later suggests that this outbreak started in a wet market in Wuhan, two government laboratories in Wuhan handle exotic coronaviruses harvested from wild bats. Furthermore, China has had a coronavirus outbreak in at least one other laboratory in the past. Two Chinese scientists from South China University of Technology identify the Wuhan Center for Disease Control as the possible source.

More from Opinion

On December 30, Dr. Li Wenliang sends a message to other doctors in a chat group warning of person-to-person transmission and the spread of the community. He and seven other whistleblowers are detained by the police and censored. Dr. Li then dies from the virus.

On December 31, Chinese local officials discolor Wuhan's wet market. Doing this destroys the best possible evidence that could determine if the wet market is the source of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the collected virus samples have yet to be shared with the world.

From the beginning of December until January 20 of this year, the CCP hides the virus of the world behind the shield of a puppet of the World Health Organization. China denies access by international experts and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA To Wuhan to study the virus. On January 14, the WHO tweeted that "preliminary investigations by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of person-to-person transmission" of the coronavirus.

On January 7, Chinese President Xi Jinping files demands with the CPC Politburo Standing Committee to "contain the outbreak."However, Xi allows Chinese diplomats to travel to the White House a week later to shake hands with President Trump and his trade team. Only after the Phase I trade agreement with the United States is signed on January 15, Xi reveals on January 20 the "demon" virus that the Chinese Communist Party has allowed to spread.

On January 21, despite a promise in the January 15 trade agreement not to steal American intellectual propertyThe Wuhan Institute of Virology, where the deadly virus may have originated, is applying for a patent on Remdesivir, a therapeutic product developed by a US company. The clear goal: to break the US patent.

In late January, the CCP blocks domestic domestic travel but keeps international travel open until the end of March. As more than 5 million Chinese citizens flee Wuhan before its closure, hundreds of thousands of Chinese citizens fly around the world spreading the virus, turning what could have been an outbreak contained in Wuhan into a global pandemic.

On January 31, President Trump makes a brave decision. Suspends and limits the entry into the United States of foreign nationals who had been in the People's Republic of China within 14 days of their attempted entry into the United States. The CCP calls it an "overreaction." A day later, presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden calls Trump a "xenophobe."

While hiding China's virus from the world, the CCP goes from being a large net exporter of personal protective equipment (PPE) to a large net importer. Including more than 2 billion coveted N-95 masks, China's EPP hoarding helps create a deadly shortage among doctors and nurses from Milan to New York and beyond.

After the Wall Street Journal published an opinion piece (not a news article) on February 3 criticizing the response of the Chinese virusThe CCP revoked the credentials of three reporters from the Beijing-based Journal on February 19. A month later, he revokes the credentials of reporters for The New York Times and Washington Post and, in violation of Hong Kong Basic Law, extends the bans to reporting from Hong Kong.

In late January, Beijing officials prevent the Wuhan Virology Institute from sharing isolated samples of the new coronavirus with the University of Texas biocontainment laboratory. This voids an initial agreement by the Wuhan laboratory to share these samples. The CCP installs the People's Liberation Army Division General Chen Wei, the leading epidemiologist and virologist in the Chinese Army, in a high-level position at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

As the CCP stifles the outbreak in Wuhan, in part by locking up citizens in their own homes, it uses its vast arsenal of PPE to capitalize. Chinese companies sell masks, gloves, gowns, and goggles with large margins, including selling PPE at inflated prices to countries like Italy that had originally provided the PPE.

To take further advantage, China begins to flood world markets – from Spain, Turkey and the Netherlands to Georgia, the Czech Republic and the United States – with faulty test kits and PPE. Instead of solving the problems, the CCP blames "user error".

On April 4, after a well-established playbook capitalizing on international crises, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel sinks a Vietnamese fishing vessel. The CCP then adds 80 more islands, reefs, and other marine features to further assert its false territorial claims in the South China Sea. The US Department of State. USA It warns the CCP to "stop exploiting the distraction or vulnerability of other states to expand their illegal claims."

On April 24, Europe bows to pressure from the CCP by blanking China's guilt in a European Union report on disinformation campaigns about the virus. On April 30, in a demonstration of "Wolf Warrior" diplomacy that rejects any acknowledgment of guilt, the CCP warns the Netherlands to change the name of its de facto embassy in Taiwan or stop at PPE and a Chinese boycott of the Dutch products.

On April 29, a senior CCP official blames the Trump administration for "losing weeks after the threat posed by the virus first became apparent."

On May 13, the FBI and the Cyber ​​Security and Infrastructure Agency issued warnings that CCP-linked hackers attempt to steal the intellectual property of US and foreign companies seeking to develop a vaccine, despite the CCP's promise in China's Phase I trade agreement to stop stealing the intellectual property of states United.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

On May 18, the CCP pledges $ 2 billion over two years in assistance for the global pandemic response. This is a fraction of the more than $ 9 billion in US funds. USA To benefit the global response to China's virus and less than what China borrows from the World Bank. China has failed in its attempt to block 193 other member states from adopting a resolution requiring an impartial, independent and thorough investigation into the WHO response and the origins of the virus. But the CCP has already begun trying to stop these important investigations.

On May 22, after subduing Hong Kong protesters with a lockdown and "under the cover of the virus," the CCP moves to democracy with a new security law. This law will put Chinese security officials on the streets of Hong Kong, intensify surveillance of Hong Kong citizens, and impose a social credit score system designed to punish peaceful protests and dissent. This boot follows the arrest in April of Martin Lee, 81, founder of the Hong Kong Democratic Party; news editor Jimmy Lai; and more than 10 outstanding pro-democratic leaders.

As we go through time, the CCP is likely to add many more political, economic, and military games to exploit a pandemic that the CCP's own misbehavior created.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The irony, of course, is that the CCP is now spreading the myth that the Chinese authoritarian government provides a superior system of government to the free and democratic rule of law. However, if you believe in public opinion polls, no one is buying what the CCP is selling.

We here in America are surely not buying it; and the CCP realizes that we are not distracted. We know exactly what the CCP is trying to do.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM PETER NAVARRO