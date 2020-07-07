Peter Navarro criticizes the media for & # 39; hysteria & # 39; on hydroxychloroquine after positive study results

White House business adviser Peter Navarro criticized "hydroxy hysteria" during a fight with journalists on Tuesday, saying the media has been against hydroxychloroquine since President Trump spoke positively about it.

Researchers at the Henry Ford Health System in Southeast Michigan recently discovered that early administration of the drug makes hospitalized patients much less likely to die. A Trump campaign statement hailed the study as "fantastic news," after mainstream media had largely condemned Trump for pushing the drug.

The findings, conservatives said, highlighted efforts by media supporters to undermine confidence in the drug simply to weaken the president, who has long advocated trying to use hydroxychloroquine to fight the coronavirus.

Navarro told reporters outside the White House that if the study is backed by additional studies, it will show that Trump was right the entire time.

"So, as the president likes to say, let's see what happens, but if the results of the Detroit study are confirmed in later studies, then Trump agreed that hydroxychloroquine saved lives and early use of the treatment can lead to a reduction of 50 percent in mortality, "Navarro said, accusing the mainstream media and" parts of the medical community "of turning drug use into a political battle with Trump.

"(They) created undue fear and hysteria about a drug, a medicine, used for over 60 years. (It) is relatively safe and prescribed to pregnant women for malaria areas. That is the situation at the moment," Navarro said. .

"All I'm saying here is give hydroxy a try and not give in to hysteria. If a doctor prescribes it, the chances that it can harm him are much less than the odds that he can help him, "added Navarro.

"The important thing here, the message for you as journalists, this hydroxy hysteria, we have to acknowledge it as soon as POTUS said it could be helpful, sparked a debate, and as I watched the coverage as the studies came out … I was horrified "

In a White House briefing on March 19, Trump commented: "Now, a medication called chloroquine, and some people would add, hydroxychloroquine, therefore chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine … (has shown) very encouraging initial results, very encouraging. " "The president acknowledged that the drug may not" go as planned "and that more testing was needed, but that" we will be able to make that drug available almost immediately. "

That statement provoked an immediate mockery of the journalists.

"Trump sells unsubstantiated hope in dark times," read a March 20 "analysis" by CNN's Stephen Collinson. Saying that Trump was "embracing the boldness of false hope" and embracing "premature optimism," Collinson said that "there is no doubt that he overstated the immediate prospects for the drug" because the Food and Drug Administration had not provided a explicit schedule to approve the drug. to treat coronavirus.

The media attack continued. "Trump is giving people a false hope of curing the coronavirus. It's all snake oil," said a Washington Post headline. The Post's editorial board added: "Trump is spreading false hopes for a virus cure, and that's not the only harm."

Salon, Holden noted, called Trump's hope for the new treatment "the most dangerous flim-flam: false hope and funny advice."

Michael Cohen, a Boston Globe columnist, urged networks to stop issuing press releases about Trump's coronavirus because he was spreading "misinformation" about a possible cure.

And NBC News complained, "Trump, who promotes unproven drug treatment, insults an NBC reporter at a coronavirus briefing."

Kurt Eichenwald of the New York Times reported that a "Louisiana MD" on the "front line of the COVID-19 fight" had told him that "hydroxychloroquine doesn't work" and that "fans who don't understand the research" were increasing demand for the drug. ("Tell me skeptical of your source here, Kurt," wrote Holden.)

Vox scoffed at Trump's "new favorite treatment" for the drug, saying there is "missing" evidence that it works.

In April Navarro defended his stance on hydroxychloroquine during a heated interview on CNN.

Fox News' Kellianne Jones contributed to this report.