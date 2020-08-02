Peter Navarro criticizes TikTok as & # 39; threat to national security & # 39;

White House business adviser Peter Navarro criticized the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok as a "national security threat" and accused his American boss of being a "puppet CEO."

The criticism comes after President Trump announced on Friday that he planned to ban the app from operating in the US amid concerns that the popular video platform might share data from US users with the Chinese government.

"Sounds like fun, but guess what? Every time you subscribe to TikTok, all your information can go back to the Chinese Communist Party, the Chinese military and the Chinese government, "Navarro said Saturday in" News with Judge Jeanine "of Fox News.

"They can use these social media applications to steal your personal information, your business information, and they use these social media applications to track you, watch you, and monitor your movements," he said, calling it a "threat to national security."

The popular video app is owned by Beijing-based internet company ByteDance, and last month it turned to Kevin Mayer, a former Disney executive, to become its CEO of the United States.

But Navarro, who is perhaps China's harshest critic within the White House, other than the president himself, implored TikTok users not to "fall" into the company's lobbying efforts, and called Mayer a "CEO puppet".

"This is what I would ask the American people: If you are using TikTok and you hear that the president will basically ban it, get on the Trump train with that, because that app you are using, as fun as it is, is dangerous," he said.

Government officials have been reviewing TikTok's potential as a national security risk, and Joe Biden's campaign last week instructed staff to remove the app from their phones, citing privacy and security concerns.

The app has repeatedly denied the accusation that it could be armed to spy on Americans or interfere in American elections, but as a Chinese-owned company, it is subject to a national security law that would require confidential data to be released if requested by Beijing officials.

India banned TikTok in June, citing similar privacy concerns that it said pose a threat to India's security.

About 60 percent of TikTok's 26.5 million monthly active users in the United States are between the ages of 16 and 24, the company said last year.

On Friday, reports emerged that Microsoft was in talks to buy TikTok from ByteDance.

"First, Microsoft is the software that runs the People's Liberation and the Chinese government," Navarro said.

"Second, Microsoft helped China build its huge firewall that is used to guard, monitor, censor and sometimes imprison the Chinese people."