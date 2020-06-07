Peter Navarro: "I Blame China" for Many of the Economic Difficulties Affecting the United States

White House business adviser Peter Navarro told "Sunday Morning Futures" that he blames China for many of the economic problems currently plaguing the United States as a result of the temporary business shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic followed by Looting and riots that have evolved after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

“This is a time to open our businesses, not tear them down, not turn our main metropolitan areas into theme parks for arsonists and looters. And I blame China for a lot of this, ”said Navarro speaking from Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

"If you think about what happened in the 2000s, China, with its unfair business practices, destroyed industrial cities one after another throughout the Midwest," he went on to explain in the exclusive interview.

"What the Chinese virus is doing, and they unleashed it on the world … What they have done is aim like intercontinental ballistic missiles at the two pillars of American cities, the high density of ascent and mass transit, without those two things, our cities don't work. "

Navarro went on to point out that President Trump built "the most beautiful economy in history" in three and a half years.

"We can do it again, but we are going to need major metropolitan areas to return to work," he said.

"When I look around this city, with [Washington, D.C. Mayor] Muriel Bowser, it's not going to happen any time soon."

Navarro made the comments a day after hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in Washington, DC, including near the White House, to march against police brutality and racism in response to the recent death of Floyd, part of the protests. that took place in cities around the world. the United States

Crowds applauded Bowser as he walked down the part of 16th Street that was renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza. Bowser has quarreled with President Trump over the handling of the city's protests, which turned into riots earlier in the week.

Trump accused her of not doing enough to stop the violence, while Bowser has rejected Trump's calls for the federal police to use to calm the unrest.

On Sunday, Navarro, who had just returned from a trip with Trump to Guilford, Maine, echoed the president's criticism of Mayor Bowser.

"This is what worries me in this kind of tale of two cities where Gilford, Maine, who thrives, DC right now is a burnt-out shell and the second worst mayor of the United States, Muriel Bowser, is largely responsible for that. " Navarro said.

"She waited until all 50 states reopened this place and now it's not open," he continued. "What it is basically is graffiti, it's bricked up places."

Then he did "a little math" to show how the current violence is affecting jobs in the country.

"When an arsonist torches a small business, 100 jobs are destroyed, not only within the company, but throughout the supply chain," Navarro explained. "When you have a herd of animals come in and loot a big store, it's a thousand jobs."

"If you add that up … in the 16 major metropolitan areas where the National Guard has had to be deployed, that's almost 2 million jobs that are affected at a time when China left 40 million Americans out of work and killed 100,000 Americans. " "

As of Sunday, 109,846 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the US. USA, According to Johns Hopkins University.

The latest weekly jobless claims report from the Labor Department, covering the week ending May 30, pushes the total loss for 11 weeks as states ordered residents to stay at home and forced Non-core companies to temporarily close about 42 million, an unemployment rate not seen since the Great Depression.

Navarro wrote a Fox News opinion piece published Sunday where he described how "China has exploited" the coronavirus pandemic "to further its strategic interests."

