Peter Navarro: John Bolton is a throwback from Dr. Strangelove who became a White House warlord.

It would be a crime for former national security adviser John Bolton to get rich with his new book, which is revenge porn from the Washington Swamp. The Justice Department and perhaps a jury will have something to say about it. Bolton can also end up in prison for leaking highly classified information.

In any case, Bolton proves that a man's character really determines his destiny.

Here's the John Bolton I met: Within days of his appointment as President Trump's national security adviser, Bolton established his own "autonomous zone" in his spacious suite of offices within the West Wing of the White House and office building. Eisenhower executives. Within this sprawling fortress, this retreat from Dr. Strangelove emerged as a warlord plotting all manner of strikes, invasions, and missile strikes.

Bolton's strategy in Iran, for example, came straight out of his 1950s playbook: launching missile strikes to bombard the mullahs, either into oblivion or into submission. With Afghanistan, it was: damn diplomacy, endless war ahead.

Of course, all of Bolton's kinetic war games were in direct contradiction to a master chess president who is far more adept at dealing with the kinds of economic and information warfare now being waged by 21st century strategic competitors like China and Russia . Everything Bolton pushed for would have made the United States less peaceful or less prosperous. President Trump did not want to be part of that.

One of the things that surprised me the most was how poor a Bolton manager was. He had heard that he was a very skilled operator in the George W. Bush administration. And he was pretty adept at using the National Security Council policy process to gain dominance over all sorts of problems that even had a tangential national security hook.

However, grasping the grass and expanding one's authority is not the same as effectively using that power. And any action that had to go through Bolton's National Security Council (NSC) took twice as long as during the tenure of his predecessor, H.R. McMaster. The man in that position now, Robert O & # 39; Brien, regularly does more in a week than Bolton's NSC in months.

As an example of how long it took Bolton's NSC to do something, consider the case of the sanctions that President Trump imposed on Iran's iron, steel, aluminum, and copper sectors through Executive Order 13871. That order, signed May 8, 2019 – came after Bolton asked me for some ideas on how to increase financial pressure on Iran.

I worked closely with Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on the President's steel and aluminum tariffs, so I knew that the Iranian regime was generating considerable foreign currencies by exporting metals to the international market. At Bolton's request, I wrote a draft order that would extend sanctions on these products.

That order took me only a few days to draft and send to Bolton, but it would be many months before the cumbersome NSC bureaucracy moved it to the President's desk and it was enacted. This regarding Bolton and his "maximum pressure".

Perhaps the biggest lie Bolton tells in his new book is about China. Her book attempts to portray the first American president to face the Chinese Communist Party as weak.

In fact, Donald Trump has been tougher on China and its economic aggression than any other president in the history of the United States. Bolton's Great Lie of China lives up to Bolton's Great Lie of Iraq that helped push the United States into the 2003 war in Iraq, which claimed that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.

The biggest puzzle about Bolton for me has always been this: within the Trump administration, and certainly within the Pentagon and the State Department, there is now a growing consensus that the Chinese Communist Party represents the greatest strategic threat to the United States. However, Bolton, who was a comical honeymoon in China, always seemed much more interested in other parts of the world.

Why Bolton would always turn a blind eye to a rapidly growing China, even to the point of refusing to attend critical White House meetings on the subject, can only be speculated. My speculation is that Bolton remains trapped in morbid nostalgia for the great wars in the Middle East that he helped start and fan, but could never win during the George W. Bush administration.

Ironically, and with a total lack of self-awareness, Bolton attempts to criticize President Trump with an "unacceptable pattern of behavior." Look in the mirror, John: your pattern of behavior is to serve in an administration, be rejected for incompetence, and then bite the hand of the president who fed you.

Bolton began this pattern with President George W. Bush, who would describe Bolton as "not credible." Now Bolton has done it again with President Trump. As Karl Marx once pointed out, "history repeats itself, first as a tragedy, second as a farce."

