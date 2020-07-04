Peter Navarro: "the Chinese Communist Party must clarify about the coronavirus"

The Chinese Communist Party must be held accountable for its role in the erosion of democracy in both the United States and Hong Kong, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Saturday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with host Pete Hegseth, Navarro urged Americans to "unite" around the fact that the Chinese Communist Party lied about the spread of the coronavirus that killed Americans.

CHINA APPOINTS A HARDLINER COMMUNIST TO OVERSE THE NEW HONG KONG SECURITY OFFICE

"They are more than 130,000 Americans so far, Pete. And, you know what? There is nothing on that death certificate that has party affiliation. The cause of death is the China virus virus," he accused.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there are now almost 2.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States and just 130,000 deaths.

Navarro said he believed that "anger" over the blockades, "anxiety" over an uncertain economic future, and "fear of contracting the virus" have led to disunity and national discontent.

"And then you have these radical elements who basically want to have another Chinese Cultural Revolution to destroy our culture, our habits, our customs, our ideas," he added. "What Mao called the (Ancient Four)".

"And what we have to do is unite around this central fact: China lied; the people died. The CCP lied; the Americans died," Navarro reiterated.

To do so, he told Hegseth that Americans must unite to "make (the Chinese Communist Party) literally pay for it."

"They also have to clarify exactly what they have been doing with that virus. Is it a modified virus, for example? Or did it just come out of a lab? Where did it come from?" he asked, referring to other theories of virus origin. "Until we know the answer to those questions, we will not know how to combat this virus."

Navarro then switched his focus to Hong Kong. On Tuesday, Beijing tightened its grip on the former British colony by passing a contentious security law that critics say undermines the judicial independence of the semi-autonomous territory.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke out against China's takeover in a statement shortly before reports of the bill's passage.

"If China wants to regain the trust of Hong Kongers and the international community, it must fulfill the promises it made to the people of Hong Kong and to the United Kingdom in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration registered at the UN," its statement said.

The Trump administration warned for weeks that, if the law were passed, it would take steps to end America's special trade and trade preferences that Hong Kong had enjoyed since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

"The other thing I have to say about this glorious room is that today we are mourning the loss of Hong Kong's independence, even as we celebrate our own independence," said Navarro. "And I think Americans might want to reflect on what's happening to people in Hong Kong hand in hand, the brutal hand of the Chinese Communist Party. And, don't think that, 'Oh, it's just Hong Kong & # 39; China, the Chinese Communist Party is doing that to us right now with this virus that is tearing us apart. "

Navarro also noted that Hong Kong residents will be sucked into "what is effectively a large firewall concentration camp" in the "worst type of Orwellian nightmare you can imagine."

"So we must get tough on China," he said. "This president is the only president who has done that."

"And I can't imagine a world where & # 39; Beijing Joe Biden & # 39; gets the keys to the Oval Office, because that will be the death of this republic. And I think it's worth saying on July 4th," Navarro concluded.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche, Stephen Sorace and Associated Press contributed to this report.