Peter Navarro: the White House wants a $ 2 billion manufacturing stimulus







"We are facing significant headwinds" because certain service-oriented industries such as entertainment, hospitality and transportation have been especially affected by Covid-19, Navarro told CNN. "The only way to completely rebuild the economy against those headwinds is to significantly expand and strengthen our manufacturing base."

"In a nutshell, we need to create more manufacturing jobs," said Navarro. "Manufacturing jobs not only provide good wages, but also create more jobs, both up and down, through multiplier effects."

Navarro said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would like a $ 3 billion dollar package, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would like a $ 1 billion dollar package, but to President Donald Trump he would like a "at least $ 2 trillion" package that is strategically focused around the president's two simple rules: buy American, hire American, along with incentives for American companies to bring jobs out of the country. "

At the time of any possible deal, Navarro said it must be done before the August recess "for the good of American workers and small businesses that are now suffering."