Peter Navarro: the White House wants a $ 2 billion manufacturing stimulus

"We are facing significant headwinds" because certain service-oriented industries such as entertainment, hospitality and transportation have been especially affected by Covid-19, Navarro told CNN. "The only way to completely rebuild the economy against those headwinds is to significantly expand and strengthen our manufacturing base."
"In a nutshell, we need to create more manufacturing jobs," said Navarro. "Manufacturing jobs not only provide good wages, but also create more jobs, both up and down, through multiplier effects."
Navarro said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would like a $ 3 billion dollar package, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would like a $ 1 billion dollar package, but to President Donald Trump he would like a "at least $ 2 trillion" package that is strategically focused around the president's two simple rules: buy American, hire American, along with incentives for American companies to bring jobs out of the country. "
At the time of any possible deal, Navarro said it must be done before the August recess "for the good of American workers and small businesses that are now suffering."
"But it is difficult to pass bills when Capitol Hill is a ghost town," he added.
While Democrats in Congress have been pushing for a fourth-stage stimulus package to pass quickly, Republicans and the White House have been more cautious. Several of the administration's key economic advisers have recently said they see no need at the moment for such an initiative.
Republican leaders in Congress and the White House have not reached a unified position on a new recovery package.
"The odds of a Phase Four deal is something we discussed with the president last week. We even had a small group meeting this morning to talk about it. The odds of a Phase Four deal are very, very high, "he said. paper.
Administration officials said a team of experts was preparing options for such a package, adding that the President met with his economic team last week to discuss the issue.
"I can't say exactly what he's going to support," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said last week. "It has been very clear when considering a phase four, possibly infrastructure, more relief for struggling industries and people, growing the economy."
Washington injected the staggering $ 3 trillion into recovery programs this spring alone.