Peter Tsai, inventor of the N95 mask filter, is on a mission to help healthcare workers

Peter Tsai, a Taiwanese American scientist who invented the synthetic fabric used to make N95 respirators, considered the most effective barriers to preventing the spread of the coronavirus, resumed work to sterilize the masks in March when the coronavirus seized the US. USA

He spoke to CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta about resuming his job during the century's most challenging health crisis.

Tsai patented the technology used to make the masks in 1995.

Is that how it works: To block up to 95% of the particles that come into contact with the mask, Tsai made the filters using the corona electrostatic charge method. Simply put, the mask filter contains both positive and negative charges. It can attract neutral particles, like virus bacteria, and polarize those particles, trapping them before they can pass through the mask.

But when Tsai learned that doctors and nurses treating coronavirus patients were reusing the masks to avoid a shortage of supplies, he went back to work.

Tsai searched the University of Tennessee, the Knoxville Research Foundation, working up to 20 hours a day to test new ways to sterilize the masks.

He tried a variety of methods: He left the masks in the sun, put them in the oven, washed them with soap, and steamed them, he said.

He found that the best method was to keep the masks in dry 160 degree heat for 30 minutes, which can be done by hanging them in an oven.

But that's not his preferred method, he told Gupta: He recommends buying seven N95 masks and rotating them, using a new one every day. After wearing a mask, he hangs it in an isolated place and does not reuse it for seven days, making the bacteria it traps inactive.

N95 respirators are the most effective facial coverage, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns against the public who buy and use them. They fit doctors' faces and can often be uncomfortable when worn for long periods of time, and if the public buys them, healthcare workers could face a serious shortage of them.

But people should wear masks in public, even if they are not N95 respirators, Tsai told Gupta.

"Some people said, 'I don't care. I don't need to wear a mask,'" he said. "That is very selfish because you expose your germs to other people. Therefore, any mask is good."