Petition calls for statues of Dolly Parton to replace Confederate leaders in Tennessee

Confederate statues have come under fire in recent weeks, and a solution has now been proposed in Tennessee.

As racial tensions have grown across the United States, monuments to the Confederacy have sparked an intense backlash.

A recently created online petition by Alex Parsons has suggested that statues of Confederation leaders be replaced by a different Tennessee icon: Dolly Parton.

"Tennessee is riddled with statues commemorating Confederate officers. History should not be forgotten, but we should not glamorize those who do not deserve our praise," the petition says. Instead, let's honor a true Tennessee heroine, Dolly Parton. "

Parsons explained that it is not just his music that has made the 74-year-old country star an important figure.

"From the Dollywood foundation that has provided books and scholarships to millions of American children, to the millions of dollars that it has donated to dozens of organizations such as the Red Cross research centers and COVID-19, Dolly Parton has given more to this country and this state of what those Confederate officers could have hoped to remove, "he said.

The petition concluded: "Let's replace the statues of men who tried to destroy this country with a monument to the woman who has worked all her life to unite us."

Aiming at 10,000 signatures, the movement has already found the support of thousands, reaching more than 9,000 signatures as of Monday night.

According to the website, the petition was filed with the Tennessee State House and Senate, as well as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

A representative for Parton did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.