Petition to remove Mayor Bill de Blasio gains support amid protests

Critics of Mayor Bill de Blasio are circulating a fanciful old petition asking for his impeachment amid the outrage at riots and looting in the city during protests over the death of Minnesota resident George Floyd at the hands of the police.

The online petition Change.org – "Impeach de Blasio" – garnered more than 60,000 signatures and grew Tuesday night. Organizers are looking for 75,000 sponsors.

The petition started last year, but thousands signed it Tuesday due to controversy over protests in the city that have fueled clashes between participants and police officers and reports of vandalism and property damage to Retail stores.

But critics are only expressing their frustration. De Blasio will not be charged.

He has a limited time frame and will complete his term in late 2021.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is destroying New York City. We cannot allow him to continue as mayor for the next two years. The people of New York want change, and now is the time to act before it gets worse. It is not about being conservative, leftist, etc. These are radical policies that are damaging the city and neglecting New Yorkers, "the petition said.

"Is crime low? SAY AH! It may seem that way because the police cannot do their job. Stop and Frisk is over, ”says the petition.

An indication that the petition is being revived is that it mentions that de Blasio is running for president. The his presidential campaign ended last september.

De Blasio spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein replied: "The mayor is focused on keeping New Yorkers safe and reopening the city, not this nonsense that does not represent the values ​​of this city."