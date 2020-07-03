Pets and Fireworks: How to Keep Your Animals Quiet and Safe on July 4th







Measuring between 150 and 175 decibels, fireworks are stronger than shots (140 decibels) and even many planes at takeoff (120 decibels). Decibels measure the volume of a sound, while hertz measures the frequency of a sound.

Human ears are damaged to just 85 decibels. However, we can only hear around 20,000 hertz, while dogs can hear between 45,000 and 65,000 hertz. Just think of the physical and emotional damage a dog left outside to deal with noise can cause.

Due to Covid-19, animal advocates say this year has been an extremely bad one for pets with noise phobias. Rather than going people to central locations to see a large orchestrated exhibit, they have been buying fireworks in record amounts, popping them on the streets near the houses for weeks.

It is expected to explode on Saturday, as people use their hideout to celebrate July 4th. When they are scared, the dogs run away and the owners can lose their best friends at night.