Pets and Fireworks: How to Keep Your Animals Quiet and Safe on July 4th

Due to Covid-19, animal advocates say this year has been an extremely bad one for pets with noise phobias. Rather than going people to central locations to see a large orchestrated exhibit, they have been buying fireworks in record amounts, popping them on the streets near the houses for weeks.
It is expected to explode on Saturday, as people use their hideout to celebrate July 4th. When they are scared, the dogs run away and the owners can lose their best friends at night.
"Dogs have been known to dig under or jump fences, break ropes or even break windows in response to their fears of fireworks," said Temma Martin, public relations manager for Best Friends Animal Society, one of the oldest killings in the country. . agencies.
In addition, he said in a statement, "Some animal control agencies make their officers work only for emergencies, which means they only pick up stray animals that are sick, injured, or already contained."
That leaves the dogs on the loose, possibly hit by cars, picked up by strangers, even turned into local animal shelters, many of which are still closed. Anxious pet owners probably won't be able to visit in person to identify and rescue your pet.
Prevention is key
"It's hard not to feel helpless when you see them shake and gasp, and you're obviously distressed," Dr. John Howe, president of the American Association for Veterinary Medicine, said in a statement.
And it's not just about dogs. Cats and many other domestic (and wild) animals have sensitive hearing, provided by nature to find and hunt prey.
Get your pet ready before dark
Experts say the key to helping your pet survive this attack is to prepare.
"With a little advance planning and grooming, you can ease your pets' anxiety and help overcome them this time," Howe said.
Labels and microchips. Make sure your pet has a tight-fitting collar with current identification tags. If your pet has a microchip, be sure to record their correct contact information with the veterinary clinic or shelter that implanted the chip.
That way, if your pet runs away at night, they can immediately call and alert the vet or shelter about their absence.
Exercise before dark. A tired dog is a calmer dog. A happy cat is a more relaxed cat. Take advantage of extra playtime for your cats and get dogs to play and exercise earlier in the day. Such activities burn extra energy, thus limiting anxiety later when it's time to sleep.
Bring all pets indoors. Don't leave your pet outside to suffer alone. Put a dog crate or bed in the quietest, most closed room possible, and see if they like to be covered with a blanket.
Cats like to go high to feel safe, so give them a cozy, covered cave that rises from the ground, like an indoor cat tree hut or closet.
Distract your pet. Provide plenty of new and chewy toys and durable goodies. Food puzzles can also keep you distracted from perplexing noises.
Use relaxing sounds. First, muffle sounds by closing curtains and doors near your pet. Relaxing music, white noise, or television can be used to provide comfortable, familiar sounds.
"Some experts even suggest playing a war movie to mix the sound from the TV with the sounds from outside," said Martin.
Use medications as a last resort. While there's nothing wrong with turning to your vet for soothing medications, experts fear that pet owners may trust that first, without doing the above behavior modification tips. But if you've tried all of these ideas and your furry friend is still panicking, contact your vet for advice.