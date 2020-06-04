PewDiePie Still Being Used To Advertise DLive Despite YouTube Exclusivity

DLive is still using YouTuber image PewDiePie to advertise its own platform despite its new agreement to stream exclusively on YouTube.

In spite of PewDiePie By signing an agreement to stream exclusively on YouTube, it is still used in DLive ads to promote its own streaming platform. Pewdiepie, also known as Felix Kjellberg, signed an agreement to stream exclusively on DLive in April 2019. But then he announced in May 2020 that he had signed an exclusive streaming agreement with YouTube where he has more than 104 million subscribers. Kjellberg has been consistently uploading to YouTube for over a decade where he's the # 1 independent creator, so it only makes sense to sign a deal with them during a renewal with DLive.

DLive is a small live streaming platform similar to Twitch or Mixer, where streamers broadcast their game to thousands of viewers. However, while Twitch and Mixer have their own forms of currency that translate into real money, DLive has its own form of currency called Limones. DLive also rewards streaming users and users with a form of cryptocurrency called BTT and BTT Stake. But since PewDiePie left the platform, DLive hasn't drawn as many viewers, as the transmitter with the highest view count has 77 viewers at the time of writing.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: PewDiePie Signs Exclusive YouTube Streaming Agreement

On other websites like DextertoDLive's ads have been placed in the sidebar featuring PewDiePie giving viewers their classic "joker". It is also recognizable by its famous gaming chair and black and red headphones, and above its head is the DLive logo. His catchphrase is also in the picture, "Empowering creators, rewarding communities," and with a large yellow "See Now" button at the bottom. Clicking on the ad will direct consumers to the DLive home page.

For those who visit their streaming page (dlive.tv/PewDiePie), previous Kjellberg streams are continuously re-running. Whether it is a move made by PewDiePie to generate idle revenue, or an attempt by DLive to retain part of the PewDiePie audience remains unknown. However, this seems like a move made by DLive upon viewing PewDiePie's recent deal with YouTube.

It could be that in Kjellberg's deal with DLive, part of the deal was that they could continue to use his image after he left the platform. And while it may not be actively "live", people who click on the ads can still find images of PewDiePie playing video games on the platform. However, aside from a small text box stating that the gameplay is actually a replay, it seems like DLive is doing its best to make it look like PewDiePie is still streaming on their platform.

More information: PewDiePie announces a YouTube break after changes in the bullying policy

Star Trek: TNG Enterprise Had Dolphin and Whale Crew Members