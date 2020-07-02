Pfc. Vanessa Guillén was beaten to death at the Army base, says a family lawyer

Guillén's body was transported from the military facility by his killer, attorney Natalie Khawam told CNN, citing details the family learned during a meeting with Army investigators on Wednesday night.

The suspect in Guillén's disappearance was identified by officials Thursday as Spc. Aaron David Robinson.

Khawam said the family told her that Guillén had planned to file a harassment complaint against Robinson the day after she was killed, and that they believe Robinson was furious when she told him that.

Fort Hood officials said they were unaware of reports of sexual harassment involving Robinson, but the investigation was ongoing.

Robinson 20, committed suicide on Wednesday after police confronted him in Killeen, Texas, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, which calls itself CID. He fled Fort Hood on Tuesday night.

"As law enforcement agencies attempted to contact the suspect in Killeen, Texas, Specialist Robinson showed a weapon and killed himself," CID Senior Special Agent Damon Phelps said Thursday at a press conference.

Khawam said investigators told the family that Robinson called a woman he was involved with to help him dispose of Guillén's body after moving him off base.

Robinson and Guillén, although coworkers, were located in different buildings; he was not on his command line, Phelps said.

Robinson "was not in CID custody" when he fled the facility.

Phelps said investigators were investigating Robinson's interactions with Guillén. He said "there was no credible information" Guillén had been sexually harassed or assaulted. He said investigators had conducted more than 300 interviews in the case.

Robinson, from Illinois, joined the military in October 2017.

The Texas Rangers also arrested a civilian suspect in connection with Guillén's disappearance, according to CID.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is the separated wife of a former Fort Hood soldier. He is in the Bell County jail waiting for civil authorities to press charges, the CID said.

"We have made significant progress in this tragic situation and are doing everything we can to get to the truth and provide answers to Pfc's family. Vanessa Guillen," said CID spokesman Chris Gray.

Guillén, 20, was last seen in the parking lot of his headquarters at the Texas Army base on April 22, CID said.

High-ranking members of CID Command met with Guillén's family on Wednesday, Phelps said.

Before Guillén disappeared, he told his family that he was being sexually harassed by one of his sergeants at Fort Hood, according to a website his family created to promote the search. The sergeant was not identified.

Suspect confronted

Early Wednesday morning, U.S. Marshals, Killeen Police and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located the unidentified soldier suspected of Guillen's disappearance, the CID said. He had left his post at Fort Hood. Authorities confronted him walking along a commercial and residential highway on the northeast side of the city, a few kilometers from the base.

"When officers attempted to contact the suspect, the suspect displayed a weapon and unloaded it onto himself. The suspect succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the Killeen Police Department said in a press release.

During Wednesday's press conference, Guillén's sister Mayra said she had met the soldier suspected of her sister's disappearance.

"When I first came to that base, that topic, I met him, not knowing that it had something to do with it. I felt that something told me that he did something, and apparently I was not wrong," Mayra Guillén said. "And apparently now, he commits suicide. Why? I don't know."

"But whoever is responsible has to pay, and we demand an investigation by Congress," he added.

This occurred just hours after investigators on Tuesday discovered partial remains of a body near the Leon River in rural Bell County, where Killeen is located.

Although authorities have not confirmed it, Guillén's family believes the remains belong to their missing loved one, they said at a press conference.

Phelps said the remains have not been positively identified. The investigation into Guillén's disappearance is ongoing, along with a separate investigation into her family's claim that she was sexually harassed.

The remains were found in a shallow grave, and search operations were suspended, pending identification, said Tim Miller, director and founder of Texas EquuSearch.

Due to her time in service, Guillén was promoted to specialist on Wednesday, according to the Fort Hood website.

Another soldier found dead

Authorities discovered the remains about 26 miles from the site where investigators found the body of second-class Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, who disappeared last year while driving in Killeen, on June 19.

He was scheduled to be discharged a few days after his disappearance, the Army said.

It is unclear if there is a connection between Guillén and Wedel-Morales, but Army investigators say "there is no credible information" linking the cases.

Foul play is also suspected in Wedel-Morales' death, and the Army is offering a $ 25,000 reward for information. The Army, the League of United Latin American Citizens, and Houston rapper Baby Bash have raised a $ 55,000 reward for information about Guillén's disappearance.

After Guillén went missing in April, his car keys, room key, ID card, and wallet were found in a weapons room where he was working that day.

"Our hearts are broken. We feel pain, frustration and devastation. This should not have happened. We demand an investigation by Congress. We demand the truth," Khawam said in a statement.

"If this can happen to Vanessa, it can happen to any of our sisters, daughters and mothers. There is no reason why a beautiful young woman who joined the Army, to serve our country honorably, should be in a little grave deep near our own lawn. "