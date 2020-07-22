Pfizer and the US Government Reach $ 1.95 Billion Agreement to Produce Million Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine

The first 100 million vaccines will belong to the federal government, although the vaccine will need emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration to be distributed. Vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech still need to complete a large Phase 3 clinical trial to demonstrate that the vaccine effectively protects people from the coronavirus.
If the vaccine is successful and receives the US or license, nationwide delivery would begin in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to HHS. Pfizer doses would be delivered to locations at the direction of the United States government.
HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a press release that the United States government is collecting different vaccines through the Operation Warp Speed program to have at least one effective Covid-19 vaccine available to Americans. According to the World Health Organization, two dozen Covid-19 vaccines are in clinical trials worldwide.
The Pfizer vaccine would be available to Americans at no cost, according to the HHS press release. Health professionals may charge insurers for administering the vaccine. Any government-sponsored Covid-19 vaccine will be free or affordable for Americans, Azar said on CNBC Wednesday.
"For any vaccine we have bought, for example, the Pfizer vaccine, those one hundred million doses would actually be purchased by the United States government, and then given free to Americans," said Azar.
He said it was the same with AstraZeneca and the Novovax vaccine, and they continue to argue about each other.
"We will make sure that any vaccine we sponsor is free to the American people or affordable," said Azar.
For the Pfizer vaccine, the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority collaborated with the Executive Office of the Joint DoD Program for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense and the Army Recruitment Command to provide $ 1.95 billion for production and delivery nationwide of the first 100 million doses.
"We are committed to doing the impossible possible by working tirelessly to develop and produce in record time a safe and effective vaccine to help end this global health crisis," said Dr. Albert Bourla, President and CEO of Pfizer at a statement. separate launch of the company. "We make the early decision to begin clinical work and large-scale manufacturing at our own risk to ensure that the product is immediately available if our clinical trials are successful and an Emergency Use Authorization is granted."
Preliminary data published in a preprinted document this week by Pfizer and BioNTech said their Covid-19 vaccine appeared safe and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses in a phase 1/2 trial. However, more research is needed; Pfizer and BioNTech said they could start a Phase 3 trial of the vaccine in late July if they receive regulatory approval.