Pfizer and the US Government Reach $ 1.95 Billion Agreement to Produce Million Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine





The first 100 million vaccines will belong to the federal government, although the vaccine will need emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration to be distributed. Vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech still need to complete a large Phase 3 clinical trial to demonstrate that the vaccine effectively protects people from the coronavirus.

If the vaccine is successful and receives the US or license, nationwide delivery would begin in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to HHS. Pfizer doses would be delivered to locations at the direction of the United States government.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a press release that the United States government is collecting different vaccines through the Operation Warp Speed ​​program to have at least one effective Covid-19 vaccine available to Americans. According to the World Health Organization, two dozen Covid-19 vaccines are in clinical trials worldwide.

The Pfizer vaccine would be available to Americans at no cost, according to the HHS press release. Health professionals may charge insurers for administering the vaccine. Any government-sponsored Covid-19 vaccine will be free or affordable for Americans, Azar said on CNBC Wednesday.