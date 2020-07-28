Pfizer Begins Large-Scale Trial of Coronavirus Vaccine in the United States







The first four participants were dosed Monday at the University of Rochester Medical Center, a spokesman there said. The Phase 2/3 combined trial, which seeks the safety, efficacy, and optimal dosage of a vaccine or medication, will include up to 30,000 participants.

It was the second advanced trial of a coronavirus vaccine to be started in the United States on Monday. Earlier Monday, Moderna began a phase 3 trial in the United States of its experimental vaccine. Pfizer's vaccine is different, but it also uses an experimental approach that uses genetic material to stimulate an immune response against a key part of the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Pfizer and BioNTech released preliminary data showing that one of their vaccines, known only by its experimental name BNT162b1, appeared safe and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses in a phase 1/2 trial.

But the company has advanced with a slightly different candidate. This will advance the Phase 2/3 combined test, at approximately 120 sites worldwide, including 39 states in the USA and Argentina, Brazil and Germany.