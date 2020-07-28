Pfizer Begins Large-Scale Trial of Coronavirus Vaccine in the United States

The first four participants were dosed Monday at the University of Rochester Medical Center, a spokesman there said. The Phase 2/3 combined trial, which seeks the safety, efficacy, and optimal dosage of a vaccine or medication, will include up to 30,000 participants.
Earlier this month, Pfizer and BioNTech released preliminary data showing that one of their vaccines, known only by its experimental name BNT162b1, appeared safe and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses in a phase 1/2 trial.
But the company has advanced with a slightly different candidate. This will advance the Phase 2/3 combined test, at approximately 120 sites worldwide, including 39 states in the USA and Argentina, Brazil and Germany.
All Pfizer coronavirus vaccines use pieces of genetic material to induce the vaccine recipient to produce antibodies against specific parts of the coronavirus. Pfizer and BioNTech's first vaccine targeted a piece of the spike protein, a structure the virus uses to infect human cells. The second vaccine, which is undergoing advanced testing, targets the entire structure of the spike.
Moncef Slaoui, senior advisor to the U.S. government's Covid-19 vaccine effort, Operation Warp Speed, said that building on previously tested vaccine platforms allows for faster vaccine development while remaining safe. "We are selecting vaccine technologies very carefully and carefully that they are very likely to work, and they will work for us because we know them a little," Slaoui said Tuesday at the privately sponsored Disease Prevention and Control Summit.
Both versions of the Pfizer vaccine elicit antibody responses, as well as immune cells called T cells, the company said. If a vaccine activates both arms of the immune system, the hope is that it will be more effective and provide longer-lasting protection.
A Phase 1 study generally involves a small number of people and focuses on whether a vaccine is safe and causes some type of immune response. In Phase 2, the clinical study is expanded and the vaccine is administered to people who have characteristics, such as age and physical health, similar to those for which the new vaccine is intended, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. of U.S. Diseases In Phase 3, the vaccine is administered to thousands of people and its efficacy and safety are tested again.
If the vaccine works, Pfizer and BioNTech say they are on track to seek a regulatory review as early as October, and if they get emergency clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration, they could supply up to 100 million dose by the end of 2020 and around 1.3 billion by the end of 2021.
According to the Johns Hopkins University case count in the United States, more than 4.2 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States and more than 148,000 people have died.