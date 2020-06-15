PGA Tour aces returns to coronavirus

FORT WORTH, Texas – Well, it worked.

The PGA Tour did it, holding its first tournament after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it was done safely and successfully.

For at least a week, the mission was accomplished.

It was the first American professional sports event to be organized since the pandemic ended all sports in March.

And aside from the lack of 25,000 spectators per day and some good parties in the corporate tents around the grounds, the Charles Schwab Challenge and Colonial Country Club couldn't have had better results this week.

Make no mistake: this event was a guinea pig, a test balloon, not only for golf, but for all professional leagues preparing to restart their season, as we all try to move forward in search of the new normal.

This week's success started with all 148 players and their caddy going negative for COVID-19, and ended with a convincing shootout in the final round, with Daniel Berger winning in a playoff and slipping into the tartan blazer that comes with victory. in Colonial.

At the end of the day, however, with all congratulations to Berger, the most important final game of the week was not who won, but the fact that this event safely reached the finish line and now the journey can continue with confidence. for this week's RBC Heritage Championship in Hilton Head, SC

"I think it went as well as we could have hoped for," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said Sunday. "There is more work to do. This is about a sustained return. But I think as we sit here on Sunday night, there is no doubt that this has been an exceptional week."

Monahan was asked if the main emotion of the week is relief or excitement, and he said, "I think it's a feeling of excitement. (But) you can't have one without the other, I guess, in this environment."

What kept you awake at night and led to this historic reboot?

"I think the biggest concern, given the amount of time we spent on our testing and security protocols, was that even though we felt really good about the plan we had in place, if we saw the number of tests that were positive or I didn't get into a situation where we were dealing with a series of positive tests, that's something, honestly, that I lost a lot of sleep in the weeks leading up to the arrival & # 39; & # 39 ;, Monahan said. "Lots of challenges but I would say it probably would have been the biggest concern because it's the one we've all been dealing with, struggling with, trying to understand and trying to prepare for. "

It was a historic, strange and sometimes moving week.

"I would say choosing a favorite moment is difficult because there are so many on the way," Monahan said. "I think everyone was back together and on property on Thursday, acknowledging that the PGA Tour was coming back and seeing our players back together.

"It's almost like when you went to school for the summer and then come back in the fall, those first two days, seeing people you haven't seen in a long time. That was what was, for me, really, really powerful and meaningful. And then when you add in the 8:46 moment (the moment of unoccupied silence on the tee time to acknowledge the George Floyd tragedy) Thursday morning was really, really a significant moment. "

Bubba Watson said he did not believe the PGA Tour "could do better" than it did this week.

"It's exciting to play again," said runner-up Collin Morikawa. “There will be (people) who go from different points of view, whether they are afraid, if they are not afraid, and how they get together and have a balanced field of what they have to do, you have to do everything.

“They all went through the test, they all did what they had to do. We still have to follow these guidelines and keep strict safety rules regarding how far we keep from each other because it's still out there.

"Obviously, we don't know how bad it is at any given time. We don't know who has it, if they have it, if they are symptomatic, asymptomatic. We just have to be aware of what surrounds us and where we are located because we want the Tour keep playing. We want to keep playing. "