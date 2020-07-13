PGA Tour golfer Pat Perez drives coronavirus relief effort

Pat Pérez is 44 years old, has played on the PGA Tour since 2002, won three times and accumulated $ 26.7 million in professional earnings on the golf course.

Along the way, he's also made a bit of a buzz as one of the most outspoken gamers in the game with his carefree demeanor, occasional quick temper, and looks: long dark hair cascading down his shoulders from the back of his flat brim cap.

Pérez, after shooting a 4-under-68 in Thursday's first round of the Workday Charity Open, shot 72 in each of the next three rounds to finish tied for 39th at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

In the last few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pérez has been making a silent difference on the golf course, helping to raise millions of dollars to supply front-line workers with personal protective equipment when it has been barely dangerous.

Because Pérez's personality is so great, he knows more people than most, which is why he has been a key player in helping during this crisis.

Through a mutual acquaintance, Pérez, who lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, he met Brent Skoda, president of the Urgent Response Network, in March, when COVID-19 was at its height of crisis in the United States.

Skoda came up with an idea to raise money to produce PPE for frontline workers and, in Skoda's words, with the help of Pérez and his high-profile connections, the project "grew like a forest fire."

By the end of March, they had raised more than $ 12 million and "moved millions of units of PPE," according to Skoda, who only met Perez for the first time in March.

"Our first Arizona office was at Pat's house," Skoda told The Post by phone recently. “Pat was immediately super inspired by what we were doing and felt it was a real need to tackle. Pat knows he has a pretty powerful network. He and I wrote a letter to President Trump, we wrote to (Canadian) Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau and to the President of Mexico (Andrés Manuel López Obrador) and described the protocol with what we are doing.

“Pat opened his network, his connections in the state of Arizona, and took advantage of his network to try to help. He has an unlimited Rolodex. Pat is one of the only Mexican Americans on the PGA Tour, so he received great support for this platform. "

The PPE they purchased came from Mexico and was trucked to Arizona.

"Pat is a superhuman beast," said Skoda. "It's perfect for us. Pat's entire MO is not BS and is straight to the point."

Pérez downplayed his part in the project and credited Skoda for thinking of the idea and executing it.

"Brent and his team were creating this urgent RN, we started talking, he said they had access to this PPE material," Pérez told the Post. "All I have done is reach out to people because I felt I could help. I have the time and I have the Rolodex to help. That has been my involvement in it. I am not hitting the phones. I am here to help make presentations and try helping the state of Arizona and hopefully even more. "

Arizona is one of the U.S. states, along with California, Texas, and Florida, where COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed, increasing the need for PPE for front-line workers.

"All I'm doing is helping to get leads," said Pérez. "I have a lot of people I know who are suffering. I contacted friends of the CEO for help. I have a platform here. I've been in Arizona for 22 years, I went to the state of Arizona and I know a lot of people in this city. I really don't I have no interest in the game. I'm just trying to help. "

As we have learned in this time of crisis, every little bit helps.