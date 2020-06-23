PGA Tour player Cameron Champ withdraws from tournament after testing positive for Covid-19

The PGA Tour announced the news about Champ, 25, on Tuesday afternoon, declaring he tested positive during a pre-tournament screening.

"I feel very good physically and was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result," Champ said in the PGA press release. "It is important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones."

The American golfer was ready to play in this week's tournament in Cromwell, Connecticut, which will be held without fans. Last week, golfer Nick Watney withdrew from the RBC Heritage tournament in Hilton Head, South Carolina, after testing positive for the virus before the second round.

"Champ will have the full support of the PGA TOUR throughout its period of self-isolation under CDC guidelines," the organization's statement read.