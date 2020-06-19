PGA Tour player Nick Watney withdraws from tournament after testing positive for Covid-19

Watney, 39, withdrew from the RBC Heritage tournament in Hilton Head, South Carolina, the Friday before the second round.

Watney had tested negative for the virus when he arrived at the event, but was retested on Friday after he said he had symptoms consistent with the disease, according to the PGA Tour.

He traveled privately to the tournament, which started Thursday, and was not on the charter flight offered by the PGA Tour, the organization said.

"Nick will have the full support of the PGA Tour throughout his period of self-isolation and recovery under CDC guidelines," the PGA Tour said in a statement.