PGA Tour player Nick Watney withdraws from tournament after testing positive for Covid-19

Watney, 39, withdrew from the RBC Heritage tournament in Hilton Head, South Carolina, the Friday before the second round.
He traveled privately to the tournament, which started Thursday, and was not on the charter flight offered by the PGA Tour, the organization said.
"Nick will have the full support of the PGA Tour throughout his period of self-isolation and recovery under CDC guidelines," the PGA Tour said in a statement.
"For the health and well-being of all tournament associates and those within the community, TOUR has begun implementing its response plan in consultation with medical experts, including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick "
A total of 369 individuals, including players, caddies and essential personnel, were evaluated for Covid-19 before the tournament began, the PGA Tour said. All of those tests were negative.
The PGA Tour declined to comment further, calling on news organizations and fans to respect Watney's privacy.