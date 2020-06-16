PG&E hopes to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2018 Camp Fire: report

SAN RAMON, Calif. – Pacific Gas & Electric is expected to plead guilty to 84 felony crimes of involuntary manslaughter during a court hearing in which the nation's largest public utility company will face its history of negligence and greed that culminated in a fire. forest that wiped out most of a northern California city.

Tuesday's hearing before Butte County Superior Court Judge Michael Deems comes nearly three months after PG&E reached a plea agreement in the November 2018 Camp Fire that was ignited by its rickety power grid. that destroyed Paradise, about 170 miles (275 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. . The fire killed 85 people, but prosecutors were not sure they could prove that PG&E was responsible for one of the deaths.

The show will play out as PG&E nears the end of a complicated bankruptcy case in which the company used to settle $ 25.5 billion in settlements to pay for damages to the Camp Fire and others that set fire to wide swaths of Northern California and killed Dozens of Others in 2017 Bankruptcy Settlements Include $ 13.5 Billion for Forest Fire Victims. A federal judge plans to approve or reject PG & E's plan to emerge from bankruptcy before June 30.

"We want this to be shocking because this cannot continue any longer," Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey told The Associated Press. "There is going to be a radical change in PG&E's method of operation."

The hearing will begin with a recitation of each serious crime count, while images of all the people who died in the 2018 fire are displayed on a large screen set up in the courtroom, according to Ramsey.

Proceedings will continue on Wednesday when surviving family members of those who died in the 2018 wildfire will be able to make statements to Deems. More than 20 of the family members plan to appear in court, while others have submitted statements that Ramsey plans to read aloud. Deems will formally sentence PG&E on Thursday or Friday, according to Ramsey.

The drama will air online.

In addition to mass killings, PG&E will also plead guilty to a felony of illegally causing a fire. No executives will be charged, leaving no one behind bars for the crimes. Instead, PG&E will pay a maximum fine of $ 3.5 million in addition to $ 500,000 to cover the costs of the county's criminal investigation.

The plea agreement also prevents PG&E from being paroled a second time. The company is in the midst of a five-year trial period under the supervision of District Judge William Alsup for a 2010 explosion on its natural gas lines that blew up a neighborhood in San Bruno and killed eight people. Probation lasts until January 2022.

Since filing for bankruptcy early last year, PG&E says it has already been dramatically altering a corporate culture that prioritized earnings for its shareholders over the safety of the 16 million people who depend on the utility company for energy. .

The company is more vigilant in cutting trees around its power lines and replacing outdated equipment before it falls apart, though Alsup has repeatedly scolded PG&E for not doing even more to ensure its network doesn't cause further tragedy. As part of a deal with California energy regulators, PG&E will replace 11 of its 14 board members. CEO Bill Johnson will resign on June 30.

Despite PG & E's promise to deliver a new blade, company critics fear more danger will arise during an upcoming wildfire season after an unusually dry winter in Northern California.