PG&E pleads guilty to 85 charges at Camp Fire 2018







The company is sentenced to a maximum fine of "no more than $ 3,486,950," and must reimburse the Butte County District Attorney's Office $ 500,000 for the costs of its investigation into the fire.

Among other provisions, PG&E must establish a trust to compensate victims of the Camp Fire 2018 and other forest fires in the amount of $ 13.5 billion, according to the plea agreement included in a regulatory filing.

He has to pay hundreds of millions to the city of Paradise and Butte County and cooperate with the prosecutors' investigation, the plea agreement says.

PG&E also waived its right to appeal the case.

"I heard the victims' pain and anguish when they described the loss they continue to suffer and the wounds that cannot be healed," PG&E Corporation CEO and President Bill Johnson said after the statement. "No word of mine could reduce the magnitude of such devastation or do anything to repair the damage. But I hope the actions we are taking here today will help bring some peace." On Friday, the utility and the state agreed on bankruptcy terms, which included a review of the PG&E board selection process, financial structure and oversight. According to investigators from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, PG&E was responsible for the devastating Camp Fire, which killed 85 people and destroyed thousands of structures. The PG&E-owned and operated power lines started the fire on November 8, 2018, CAL Fire said in a press release. "Dry tinder vegetation and red flag conditions consisting of strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures promoted this fire and caused extreme rates of spread," said CAL Fire. PG&E had previously said that its team was "likely" to start the Camp Fire, but that it was inconclusive whether its lines ignited a second fire, as the CAL Fire alleged. The power company filed for bankruptcy in January 2019 due to the pressure of billions of dollars in claims related to the deadly wildfires.

CNN's Jay Croft contributed to this report.