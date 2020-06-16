PG&E pleads guilty to 85 charges at Camp Fire 2018

The company is sentenced to a maximum fine of "no more than $ 3,486,950," and must reimburse the Butte County District Attorney's Office $ 500,000 for the costs of its investigation into the fire.
He has to pay hundreds of millions to the city of Paradise and Butte County and cooperate with the prosecutors' investigation, the plea agreement says.
PG&E also waived its right to appeal the case.
"I heard the victims' pain and anguish when they described the loss they continue to suffer and the wounds that cannot be healed," PG&E Corporation CEO and President Bill Johnson said after the statement. "No word of mine could reduce the magnitude of such devastation or do anything to repair the damage. But I hope the actions we are taking here today will help bring some peace."
On Friday, the utility and the state agreed on bankruptcy terms, which included a review of the PG&E board selection process, financial structure and oversight.
"Dry tinder vegetation and red flag conditions consisting of strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures promoted this fire and caused extreme rates of spread," said CAL Fire.
CNN's Jay Croft contributed to this report.