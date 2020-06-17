Pharrell Williams advocates for Juneteenth to become an official holiday in the state of Virginia

Pharrell Williams hopes to make a change.

The 47-year-old singer attended a press conference with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, where the politician announced his plans to make Juneteenth a state holiday.

Also called Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19.

It commemorates June 19, 1865, when news finally came from African Americans in Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation to free slaves who lived in Confederate states two years earlier. When Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to break the news that slavery had been abolished, the former slaves celebrated.

At the conference Tuesday, Williams, a native of Virginia Beach, spoke in support of the motion, which would make Juneteenth a paid holiday for all employees in the state of Virginia.

"From this moment on, when you look at the vastness of the night sky and see stars moving upward, you know those stars are our dancing African ancestors," said the "Happy" singer, according to The Virginian-Pilot. "They are dancing in celebration because their lives are finally being recognized," he said.

Williams said he hopes Juneteenth is celebrated with the enthusiasm that Americans celebrate Independence Day, noting that on July 4, 1776, "not everyone was free and celebrated their Independence Day."

"So here is our day. And if they love us, it will also be their day."

The musician also encouraged Virginia companies to offer paid vacation time off, leading the state by example.

"This is an opportunity for our government, our corporations, and our citizens to show solidarity with their African American brothers and sisters," said Williams. "This year, Juneteenth will not be like any other Juneteenth before."

Williams also shared a short clip of her speech on Instagram.

Texas was the first state to make June 19 a holiday in 1980, and since then, 46 other states and Washington D.C. They have turned it into a holiday or day of recognition.

Andrew O & # 39; Reilly and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.