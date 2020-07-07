Pharrell Williams lands new gospel documentary series on Netflix

The singer has partnered with Netflix for an upcoming docuseries, "Voices of Fire," on talent search in gospel choirs in his hometown of Hampton Roads, Virginia.

The show will follow Pharrell's uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, in his search.

The singer announced the news on Sunday during the Essence Festival with his uncle.

"Pharrell's uncle and a well-respected musical genius in the area, Bishop Ezekiel Williams and his core team of influential gospel leaders will venture to Hampton Roads to find undiscovered talent," Netflix said in a press release. "Believing that various backstories can give greater meaning to their collective voice, the Bishop and his team will seek out people of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds."